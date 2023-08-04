Friday is roundtable day at Rivals. In this week’s installment Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan imagine their ideal basketball-only conference, discuss where things stand with No. 1-ranked prospect Dylan Harper and try to make sense of the most unpredictable uncommitted recruits in the 2024 class.

THE CASSIDY LEAGUE: Duke, North Carolina, UConn, Kansas, St. John’s, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State

Cassidy: First of all, I have absolutely no interest in my league playing games that tip at 10:30 p.m. ET, so the entire West Coast is out. Send my apologies to Bill Walton.

I’ll start with Duke and North Carolina for obvious reasons. This conference needs headliners and trademark rivalries. It also needs villains, so let’s check those boxes right away. Then, gimme Kansas and UConn. I want Allen Fieldhouse, which I consider to be the sport’s coolest venue. I also want rights to the lore of Khalid El-Amin, who I consider to be the sport’s greatest chubby point guard – the Allen Fieldhouse of beefy floor generals, if you will.

After that, it’s time to get a little weird. I’ll take St. John’s because there are very few cooler brands. I’ll grab Indiana and try to force them into some folksy, Midwestern rivalry with Kansas. People can call it “The Blue Collar Brawl” or something equally as annoying and stupid. Kentucky can come because I want their massive fan base, but they have to bring Tennessee with them because any conference of mine needs fans with bright orange Twitter avatars ready to cyberbully people at a moment’s notice. Let’s top this cocktail off with Miami and Florida State because I’m a huge fan of both this rivalry and Florida-based scandals. Other leagues may be deeper, but I promise you that no league will be as interesting.

THE JORDAN LEAGUE: Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, UCLA, Charlotte, Gonzaga, Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina, Baylor

Jordan: I’ll admit it, my league makes zero geographical sense and would likely cause health problems for ADs who are trying to schedule games. That said, this is what I’d love to see. Now, obviously your first question is: What the heck is Charlotte doing in there? Two reasons: I’m an alum and as such I will receive priority seating for the powerhouse home games. Don’t judge me. Naturally, I’d have Duke and North Carolina duking it out because duh, but can you imagine the Kentucky-Gonzaga barn burner at 11 p.m. ET on a Wednesday night? Then Indiana-Duke on Thursday to follow on Thursday night. Oh, the possibilities