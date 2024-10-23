Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines surrounding 2026 Rivals150 update

in other news
The updated Rivals150 for the 2026 class has been released, and there was plenty of movement throughout the list. The top spot remains unchanged, as No. 1 prospect Brandon McCoy stood his ground against multiple challengers. Meanwhile, there was a massive shakeup in the top 30.
Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy discusses some of the more notable moves in the rankings.
MCCOY HOLDS DOWN TOP SPOT FOR NOW
The last two recruiting cycles have made things relatively easy at the top of the Rivals150. Duke freshman Cooper Flagg was a no-brainer in 2024 while forwards Cameron Boozer and A.J. Dybantsa are the only two serious options to top the list in the 2025.
The 2026 class, however, is a much different story.
Explosive and athletic guard Brandon McCoy entered this rankings refresh in the top spot thanks to his consistency of production and well-rounded skill set and managed to retain it. The players nipping at his heels, however, are as talented as they are many.
Tyran Stokes, ranked No. 2 overall, is the most obvious threat to McCoy and is a consistent long-range jumper away from overtaking him in the rankings. Georgia-based forward Caleb Holt is also making noise in the No. 3 spot and just came off a head-turning performance at USA Basketball junior minicamp. Alijah Arenas’ length, skill and NBA bloodlines have him in the No. 3 spot for now, while Virginia-based guard Jordan Smith’s consistency and scoring ability make him a viable long-term contender from the No. 5 slot. That’s all to say the year ahead should be an interesting one when it comes to jockeying for the title of top player in the country.
HELLO, MIIKKA MUURINEN
The highest-ranked internationally born player in the Rivals150 is now Finnish import Miikka Muurinen, who jumped 33 spots to the No. 6 slot in the refresh. The 6-foot-10 forward will play his senior season at AZ Compass Prep and has the kind of length, floor-spacing potential and perimeter skills that have piqued the interest of NBA scouts.
Muurinen seems to only be scratching the surface of his potential as things stand and could see his ranking rise even more as he adds strength and becomes more of a factor in the paint on both ends of the floor. His aggressive move up the rankings is one of the more notable storylines in this update and may not be the last big move of the forward’s high school career.
Muurinen holds offers from Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Utah, Michigan, UCLA and many other high-major programs.
CODY PECK MAKES MASSIVE JUMP
One of the more intriguing long-term prospects in the class, Cody Peck made splashes at a handful of high-level events this summer, but nowhere was his statement louder than at Pangos All-American Camp. His length, fluidity and ability to score off the bounce grabbed the attention of anyone watching him play.
The 6-foot-9 forward runs the floor incredibly well, can shoot off the dribble and put the ball on the floor when he needs to do so. Developing consistency in all aspects will be key for Peck this year, as he shows flashes of dominance in almost every facet of the game, including on the defensive end where he has taken strides as both a multi-positional defender and a rim-protector.
Wake Forest, Georgetown and others are involved with Peck, who could see his offer list grow quickly as he plays his junior season at Florida's famed IMG Academy.
DARIUS RATTLIFF STORMS THE TOP 75
The son of former NBA All-Star Theo Rattliff, Darius Ratliff climbed from No. 148 all the way to No. 52 in the rankings and did so on the back of a summer that saw him announce himself as one of the most dynamic big men in the country. The four-star center is now 6-foot-11 and could grow to 7-foot before all is said and done. The important part of his development, however, is that he’s managed to retain his fluidity and athleticism through his quick growth spurt.
The long, smooth forward has the ability to put the ball on the floor and continues to work to become a better shooter outside of 12 feet. Where he shines brightest, however, is on the defensive end where he is capable of anchoring a defense as a rim-protector but also moves well enough laterally to stay in front of smaller ball handlers when caught in a switch.
The eyes of college coaches will be all over him as he plays his junior season at New York’s Archbishop Stepinac High School, where he hopes to turn his obvious lofty upside into consistent production.
Ratliff’s twin brother, Adonis Ratliff, is also a high-major prospect and checks in at No. 101 in the Rivals150.