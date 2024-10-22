Jordan Awards: The Border League

LAS VEGAS – Three days of nonstop high-level hoops set the stage for intriguing storylines headed into the high school basketball season. Intense battles for high stakes positioning and players leaving impressions that they can build on as national tournaments and showcases begin to crank up next month were the themes out west. Still, before those things materialize, we’ve got to recognize the standouts at the Border League who turned in hardware worthy performances.

MVP: A.J. Dybantsa

This could’ve gone to a number of different prospects, but the top player in the Rivals150 wins out because of the variety in which he gets buckets. From two dribble pulls ups, to baseline fades, to running the point-forward effortlessly at 6-foot-9, Dybantsa proves why he’s the consensus No. 1 prospect in the Rivals150. It’s not just potential with him, he realizes said potential every game and won the head-to-head against No. 2 prospect Cam Boozer in the event’s finale.

MOST LETHAL SCORER: Brayden Burries

Burries is a threat to score two feet past the halfcourt line and his quickness and change of speed combined with his athleticism and size makes him virtually impossible to stop when he’s motivated. His best game was a 36-point outburst against the Florida Eagles, and its plethora of elite guards. He never rushed pace and never wasted movement, a paramount attribute for a true scorer.

MOST NBA READY: Cameron Boozer

Boozer gets the nod because the manner in which he dominates is so vast and consistent. As he’s done all summer, Boozer went toe-to-toe with elite prospects over the last three days, including the person in front of him, A.J. Dybantsa. He averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and three steals a game at the Border League and finished 2-1, dropping the finale to Dybantsa. He told us that he’s playing looser after committing to Duke just over a week ago, but the reality is that his production has been so consistently dominant it’s hard to tell if that lifted weight affects his game. That mental toughness is what drives everything for the versatile 6-foot-11 forward. NBA scouts agreed that he will compete for the No. 1 overall pick in 2026.

THE ENERGIZER: Jaxon Richardson

No one attacked the rim for put-backs better than Richardson, his motor was contagious and really ignited his teammates, particularly in the first game on Friday. Richardson’s energy bursts translate into production, whether it’s points, deflections, rebounds, steals, etc. That energy coupled with his size and quickness make him a potential lockdown defender in the backcourt. Richardson is a necessary type of player on a roster.

TOP MARKSMAN: Hudson Greer

Greer is in his first year at Montverde Academy, but his game and efficiency from deep puts you in the mind frame of Liam McNeeley, the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter who terrorized the opposition from the Eagles backcourt last season. Greer’s stroke is unconscious, and he oozes confidence miss or make.

TONE-SETTER: Miles Sadler

Sadler checks in at No. 92 overall in the Rivals150 for 2026, but after a strong summer in the Nike EYBL and an equally productive weekend in Las Vegas, Sadler is putting the country on notice that he’s on the rise. The 6-foot point guard is a blur with the ball in his hands and has a quick release to go along with a consistent floater. He averaged 18 points a game this past weekend and is set to be the go-to guy for his Canyon International squad in the Nike EYBL Scholastic this season. Expect his stock to rise with his numbers.

STOP SLEEPING: Tacko Fawaz