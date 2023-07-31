With the 2023 grassroots season in the books, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan are ready to reflect on what they saw on the road last month in form of a position-by-position look at which players raised their stock the most this summer. Today, the duo take a look at five point guards that helped themselves with their play.

Overview: Bethea’s rise to prominence was one of the stories of the summer and jumped way up the rankings in the last update, going from No. 39 to 15. There’s a chance he could creep close to the top 10 before all is said and done, however, as the 6-foot-4 guard has shown incredible versatility in the last month. Bethea’s calling card is his ability to get to his spots and finish but he’s shown some signs of development as a facilitator and a three-point shooter as well. Bethea possesses the length and agility to defend multiple positions and rebounds well positionally. He averaged 18 points and 5 rebounds in six contents for Team Final at Peach Jam Recruitment: Bethea is down to Alabama, Kansas, Syracuse, Villanova and Miami. He has not set a date for a verbal commitment.

*****

Overview:Bliss has been raising his stock steadily since the late fall and currently checks in at No. 92 in the Rivals150, up from No. 106 in the pre-summer update. The 6-foot-4 guard was the catalyst for a strong PSA Cardinals team that he led with 5.1 assists per game. Bliss didn’t blow anyone away with gaudy point totals this season but the work he did as a facilitator and a rebounder turned heads. The four-star guard flirted with double-doubles all season and proved he can impact games in a long list of ways. One of the more motivated and energetic defenders in the 2024 class, Bliss is a glove-like fit for Virginia, to which he is committed. Recruitment: Bliss is committed to Virginia.

*****

Overview: Rivals hasn’t ranked the class of 2026 yet, but Livingston, the son of the former LSU Tiger turned NBA player by the same name, will see his name on the initial list when it debuts. Livingston boasts advanced court vision for a high school sophomore and can score it at a decent clip as well. He’s already proven able to create off the dribble and get by defenders and will take the next step as he develops as an outside shooter and adds weight. He averaged 9.6 points and 4.6 assists playing for LivOn Basketball Club at the 16U level this summer. Recruitment: Michigan State and Georgetown are among Livingston’s early offers.

*****

Overview: Anderson made a big splash this summer, dominating multiple sessions in the Nike EYBL with The Skill Factory. Anderson removed all doubt about his standing as an elite prospect when he averaged 24.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game at the EYBL session in May. At 6-feet tall, Anderson utilizes his special blend of speed, quickness and three-level scoring ability to outplay top floor generals all circuit season. His consistency in that regard caused a bump to No. 89 overall in the latest Rivals150. Recruitment: Anderson is committed to Michigan.

*****