Border League: Top performers from day three

in other news
Michigan lands commitment from four-star F Winters Grady
Grady chose UofM over multiple Big Ten rivals
Five people who will be impacted by Tony Bennett's retirement
Virginia coach Tony Bennett announced his retirement on Friday.
Tony Bennett, longtime Virginia coach, unexpectedly retires
Virginia's first game of the season is just three weeks away.
One-on-One with five-star guard Caleb Holt
Five-star 2026 guard Caleb Holt discusses recent offers from UConn and Kentucky, along with much more.
One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony
Four-star guard Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, sits down for an exclusive with Rivals.
in other news
Michigan lands commitment from four-star F Winters Grady
Grady chose UofM over multiple Big Ten rivals
Five people who will be impacted by Tony Bennett's retirement
Virginia coach Tony Bennett announced his retirement on Friday.
Tony Bennett, longtime Virginia coach, unexpectedly retires
Virginia's first game of the season is just three weeks away.
LAS VEGAS – The fatigue of the third day was palpable early on, but a handful of players managed to work through the mental and physical hurdles to turn in strong finishes at the Border League on Sunday.
Here are a handful of the players who closed things out strong in Las Vegas.
Related: Top performers from day one at the Border League | Day two
2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position | Team
2026 Rankings: Rivals150
2027 Rankings: Top 60
Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search
Not his typical steady flow of dominance in this one, the 6-foot-11 forward got off to a rough start connecting on just eight points in the first half on a handful of point blank misses. He turned things around in the second half, throwing his body around and maneuvering into the lane for short pull ups. Boozer finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to A.J. Dybantsa.
The Duke commit was the spark for The Explorers in the first half, pushing the tempo and scoring tough buckets through contact in transition. His size and strength was an issue for the opposing guards and his IQ kept his team within striking distance all night. Boozer finished with 17 points and nine assists in the loss.
Dybantsa came out seemingly with something to prove after taking consecutive losses against Cameron Boozer over the past few months. He brought his typical brand of energy and finished efficiently on pro moves all night, hitting big shots on contested fades and NBA range pull ups. Dybantsa finished with 28 points, four rebounds and two assists in the win.
The Creighton commit opened the game cold, going 0-of-4 from deep, but came out in the second half and connected on 5-of-7. Greer's release was lightning quick, and his confidence grew with each make. Greer finished with 23 points and five rebounds in the win.
The SMU commit gave the Florida Eagles massive fits all afternoon, using his elite athleticism to knife into the lane and finish efficiently at the rim. He had his perimeter stroke going early which kept the defense off balance throughout the game. O’Neal finished with 18 points and three steals in the loss.
The LSU commit was stellar on Saturday night and brought the same production and energy to close out the weekend. He was nearly impossible to keep out of the lane and mixed up his attack well with his consistent stroke from deep.
Toombs was a matchup problem, masterfully working his inside-out game to keep the Eagles’ bigs off balance all afternoon. Toombs shot 40 percent from three and established himself early in the paint. The SMU commit continues to prove why he’s improved in all facets after a big summer with Drive Nation. Toombs finished with 19 points and seven rebounds.