Border League: Top performers from day three

LAS VEGAS – The fatigue of the third day was palpable early on, but a handful of players managed to work through the mental and physical hurdles to turn in strong finishes at the Border League on Sunday. Here are a handful of the players who closed things out strong in Las Vegas.

Not his typical steady flow of dominance in this one, the 6-foot-11 forward got off to a rough start connecting on just eight points in the first half on a handful of point blank misses. He turned things around in the second half, throwing his body around and maneuvering into the lane for short pull ups. Boozer finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to A.J. Dybantsa.

The Duke commit was the spark for The Explorers in the first half, pushing the tempo and scoring tough buckets through contact in transition. His size and strength was an issue for the opposing guards and his IQ kept his team within striking distance all night. Boozer finished with 17 points and nine assists in the loss.

Dybantsa came out seemingly with something to prove after taking consecutive losses against Cameron Boozer over the past few months. He brought his typical brand of energy and finished efficiently on pro moves all night, hitting big shots on contested fades and NBA range pull ups. Dybantsa finished with 28 points, four rebounds and two assists in the win.

The Creighton commit opened the game cold, going 0-of-4 from deep, but came out in the second half and connected on 5-of-7. Greer's release was lightning quick, and his confidence grew with each make. Greer finished with 23 points and five rebounds in the win.

The SMU commit gave the Florida Eagles massive fits all afternoon, using his elite athleticism to knife into the lane and finish efficiently at the rim. He had his perimeter stroke going early which kept the defense off balance throughout the game. O’Neal finished with 18 points and three steals in the loss.

The LSU commit was stellar on Saturday night and brought the same production and energy to close out the weekend. He was nearly impossible to keep out of the lane and mixed up his attack well with his consistent stroke from deep.

