With the 2023 grassroots season in the books, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan are ready to reflect on what they saw on the road last month in form of a position-by-position look at which players raised their stock the most this summer. Today, the duo take a look at five small forwards that helped themselves with their play.



Overview: Edgecombe has been on the rise for a year now, and this summer acted as an exclamation point on his impressive rise to prominence. One of the top pure athletes and gifted scorers in the 2024 class, the last few months have allowed him to shine as a rebounder and defender in addition to the reputation he’s built as a true three-level scorer capable of pouring it in from anywhere on the court. Rivals was a bit conservative with his ranking last time around, as it’s clear that the New York-based wing deserves to be closer to the top-10 than his current spot at No. 23. The summer he had running with Austin Rivers Southeast Elite ensured that. Recruitment: Edgcombe has narrowed his list to include ten programs. Of that group, however, Duke, Miami, Alabama, St. John's and Michigan seem to be the most serious players. The NBA’s G League is also under consideration.

*****

Overview: Flagg has been well known in the recruiting world for some time, but was once talked about as an afterthought in conversations about his blue chip brother, Cooper Flagg, the clear No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class. Peach Jam provided Ace Flagg an opportunity to blaze his own trail in front of countless college coaches, however, and the less-buzzed-about Flagg twin did just that. Ace averaged just fewer than 15 points and six rebounds per contest while helping lead underdog Maine United to the 16U championship game. The most impressive part of his game, however, was his efficiency. Flagg played well within the offense and shot 58 percent from the floor in seven Peach Jam contests. So while he lacks the size and true versatility of his sibling, Ace Flagg certainly has the chops to help some high-major programs. He could find his way into the Rivals15 in the next update. Recruitment: Boston College, George Washington, Florida Gulf Coast and others have offered Flagg, who may see his offer list grow even more in the year ahead.

*****

Overview: One of the more prolific slashers in the 2024 class, Richmond spent the summer showing he can get to the rack and score against top-flight defenders. And while he could stand to become a more confident and reliable outside shooter, the bulk of his offensive game will translate to the college level. Richmond, who spent the summer running with NJ Scholar Athletes, averaged 18 points and six rebounds per contest while shooting 54 percent from the floor in 15 EYBL games. Richmond will rise as high as his jumper takes him, as his ability to be a threat from deep remains a major question. That said, Richmond’s frame, ability to put the ball on the floor and elite athleticism lend themselves to the type of versatility that is valued above all else in the modern game. Recruitment: Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan Alabama, Miami and Villanova are among the programs worth watching when it comes to the pursuit of the four-star wing.

*****

Overview: The 6-foot-8 athlete is one of the most versatile prospects in the class with capabilities as a scorer and defender that, in addition to his length, raise his ceiling to the max. Thomas averaged 10.8 points a game shot 35 percent from the 3-point line at the end of the Nike EYBL regular season. His length gives opposing defenders fits on the perimeter and he’s adept at identifying and exploiting mismatches at both levels. Brown Brownell will be able to plug him in with multiple lineups and use him all over the court; with a logical progression, Thomas should thrive at the next level; all are reasons why he made the steep leap (up 39 spots) to No. 68 overall in the Rivals150. Recruitment: Thomas is committed to Clemson.

*****