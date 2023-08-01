With the 2023 grassroots season in the books, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan are ready to reflect on what they saw on the road last month in form of a position-by-position look at which players raised their stock the most this summer. Today, the duo take a look at five shooting guards that helped themselves with their play.



Overview: The MVP of the Peach Jam championship game, Harris had a monster summer capped off by a July that saw him lead his Team Takeover squad to a Peach Jam title while averaging a team-high 14.3 points per game. It wasn't just the stat sheet that impressed, however. Harris has long been known as a serious threat to fill it up from long-range, but the grassroots season helped the future Duke Blue Devil showcase his physicality. He uses his thick frame well to get to his spots and has also become a reliable finisher through contact. Harris also showed a knack when it comes to impacting games on the glass, as his strength and instincts allow him to compensate for a lack of truly elite athleticism. Most improved, however, are his decision-making skills. Harris showed development as a passer and really cut down on passive turnovers this grassroots season. His current ranking of No. 90 should improve in the next Rivals150 update. Recruitment: Harris is committed to Duke.

Overview: Allen has been on the Rivals radar for some time. We first wrote about the class-of-2026 standout more than a year ago, before he started his high school career. Since then, the Georgia-based guard has blossomed. He’s one of the premiere athletes in the 2026 class and spent the summer proving he has plenty of skill to go along with his bounce and quickness. Allen dominated the EYBL’s 15U circuit for the Georgia Stars, averaging 24.3 points per game at Peach Jam, which led the division. He also showed some progress as a passer, though he’ll need to cut out some turnover down the road. Allen was always going to see his name in the initial 2026 rankings, but his play this summer definitely improved the slot in which he’ll find himself. Recruitment: Allen is yet to begin his sophomore season at Grayson High School, so the picture of his recruitment is still pretty blurry. Georgia, Arizona State and Virginia Tech are among the schools that have extended early scholarship offers.

Overview: Stewart’s rankings ceiling is probably a little lower than some of the other prospects on this list, but his breakout summer was unmistakable, as the 6-foot-5 wing went from unknown to the subject of serious high-major interest. And while he needs to do some work from a shot-selection standpoint, his length and ability to impact games on the glass as well as the scoring column makes him an intriguing long-term prospect. Stewart has a nifty little pull-up game from range and can fill it up from deep when he’s going well. Stewart also showed himself to be an above average ball handler. A bet on him is a bet on his impressive tools, as the Team Durant standout remains a bit raw but he certainly started to put his complete game together this July. He’s definitely a candidate to break into the back end of the Rivals150 this fall and could see his stock rise even further as he becomes a more efficient offensive weapon. Recruitment: Mississippi State, Penn State, Creighton, Butler and George Mason are among the programs in the mix with Stewart.

Overview: The lanky, 6-foot-4 athlete is a versatile scorer who has the ability to outthink the opposition and make correct reads consistently on the offensive end. He’s got a healthy balance of taking what the defense gives him and pushing the issue, and also doubles as a motivated defender capable of guarding multiple positions. Mosley had a productive summer with West Coast Elite in the Under Armour Association which led to his steep rise to No. 27 overall in the Rivals150. Recruitment: Cal, Arizona State and Xavier, are among the schools in the mix for Mosley.

