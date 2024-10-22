Rivals Rankings Week: Five-Star Countdown for 2026 class

6. PF MIKKA MUURRINEN

Cassidy's Take: One of the biggest risers in this update, Miikka Muurinen shot up from No. 39 to No. 6 based on a summer that saw him take American grassroots hoops by storm. The 6-foot-10, Finnish-born forward is the prototype for a modern 4, as he’s a floor-spacing dream that is able to fill it up from deep in addition to being comfortable putting the ball on the floor. He still needs to add muscle and polish when it comes to scoring and defending in the paint, but his long-term upside and efficiency numbers are downright tantalizing. Arkansas, Kentucky, Utah, Michigan and Duke are already involved in his recruitment.

7. SF CHRISTIAN COLLINS

Cassidy's Take: Christian Collins made a 23-spot jump in the ranking update and burst into the top 10 with some momentum. Collins has proven capable of playing either forward spot at a high level and has the face-up game to become a dynamic and versatile 4 at the highest levels of college hoops. He’s shown signs of growth both physically and from a long-range shooting standpoint as of late, which suggest his rankings climb may not be finished. Oregon, USC, Kansas, Texas, Arizona State and Cal have all already offered the California-based standout and more schools are likely to join the fray this winter.

8. SF TAJH ARIZA

Cassidy's Take: The son of UCLA Bruin-turned-NBA standout Trevor Ariza, Tajh Ariza is a three-level scoring threat on the wing and can take over games when he’s at his best. He, like many other young prospects, is still fighting a battle with consistency of production but when he’s on, watching him is a joy. He shines with the ball in his hands and can get his long frame downhill in a hurry, bullying his way to his spots and finishing once he arrives. His length gives him unlimited defensive upside and he does good work on the glass when he’s motivated to do so. UCLA joins USC, Kansas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oregon and Arizona State on his offer list.

9. PG JASON CROWE JR.

Cassidy's Take: One of the top pure scorers in the 2026 class, Jason Crowe Jr. is a game-changer with the ball in his hands. He still needs to add significant muscle, but he's already a threat to pour it in from almost anywhere on the floor. He uses a smooth jumper and a quick change of pace to get almost anything he wants in the half-court and is a bit more athletic than he sometimes gets credit for being. He’s being pursued by colleges such as UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona and Louisville. Overseas options are also in play.

10. SG IKENNA ALOZIE

Cassidy's Take: Watching Ikenna Alozie is thrilling, as it’s easy to get swept up in his explosiveness and athleticism because it often manifests itself in the form of chase down blocks, run throughs in the open court and dunks. Alozie is also a high-level, high-energy defender and a good positional rebounder. Yes, he lacks elite length for a top 10 player but his two-way production has become impossible to ignore. The Nigerian-born guard is being courted by programs such as Kansas, BYU, Seton Hall, Kansas State, Arizona, UCLA and West Virginia.

11. PG DYLAN MINGO

Cassidy's Take: One of the youngest and longest guards in the 2026 class, the New York-based Dylan Mingo is one of the most promising two-way guards in the country. The 6-foot-5 Mingo shined brightly at various all-star events this offseason. Mingo is an absolute nightmare for opposing ball handlers, as his lateral quickness, long arms and motor allow him to change games and create chaos on the defensive end. Offensively, he is a proven shot-creator and facilitator, even if he’s a bit hot-and-cold from long range. Mingo is the younger brother of 2025 prospect Kayden Mingo and is considering schools such as Missouri, St. John’s, Providence and Cincinnati, among others.

12. SG KAYDEN ALLEN

Cassidy's Take: An Atlanta area product that now plays his high school basketball at Florida’s Montverde Academy, Kayden Allen shines as a ball handler and shot creator. He has a knack for making tough finishes look routine and has taken positive strides as a long-range shooter this year. Ole Miss, Michigan, Louisville, Miami and Tennessee are all involved in his recruitment.

13. SF CALEB GASKINS