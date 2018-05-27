If a high school basketball prospect can play, coaches and scouts alike will find him whether he plays for a travel team on a shoe company circuit or not. No prospect justifies that more than Keon Johnson, a four-star shooting guard out of Tennessee who has been tearing it up lately with EAB out of Nashville. Johnson, the No. 48 prospect in the 2020 Rivals rankings, is an athletic wing with great size and a nice perimeter stroke who excels in a transition game. College coaches appear to love his game as well. He holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Wake Forest, with interest coming in from Butler, Miami, Vanderbilt and several others. He’s already been on campus at Auburn and Vanderbilt.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Vanderbilt: “I actually like it. It’s close to home. It’s right in the middle of Nashville, but you don’t get that feeling when you are there. I love their campus. Coach (Bryce) Drew is doing a great job trying to build up the program.” Auburn: “I liked it when I went there. That’s where my mom went to school and I got that feeling she had when she decided to go there. I like coach (Bruce) Pearl’s style of play. He lets his guards be active, and that’s what I like to do.” Ole Miss: “Kermit Davis gave me my first offer when he was at Middle Tennessee. He offered me right after my freshman year at their team camp. So when he got settled at Ole Miss, he offered me there too.” Others: “I feel like every prospect would like to hear from Duke or Kentucky. I’m not for sure that’s what my route will be, but I’d like to have that option.”

RIVALS' REACTION