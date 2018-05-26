HAMPTON, VA. – The big hitters don’t hit the floor until Saturday morning in Hampton as the 17-under portion of the Nike EYBL completes its last leg of its spring tour. However, the future of the swoosh brand looked strong on Friday evening as their top under-15s and under-16s were on display. There were a handful of standouts but what I really like was…

…the talent level out of Richard Amaefule. Wow. That is all that I have to say. My fellow analyst here at Rivals.com, Eric Bossi, tried to warn us all earlier this spring about how good Amaefule is and just how slept on of a prospect that he remains. The native of England looked the part of a sure fire five-star prospect in the 2020 class. Whether it was scoring in traffic, knocking down the catch and shoot jumper to 20-feet, rebounding his area or protecting his basket, Amaefule did it and at a high rate. Expect to hear much more about the talented Texas Titans’ product in the future as LSU joined TCU on Friday evening by offering the uber-talent from across the Atlantic Ocean.

…the playmaking skills from Ryan Nembhard. Just a member of the 2022 class, the younger brother of Florida bound and five-star 2018 guard Andrew Nembhard looks the part of a high-major guard down the road. Already, he shoots it better than his older sibling, and a similar sentiment can be made regarding his athleticism. Nembhard is the cream of the crop for point guards in his class and will be recruited heavily in the years ahead.

…the motor in Elijah Taylor. Immediately, you could feel the intensity was at another level thanks to the energy that the Team Final product infused within his team’s Friday evening contest. Built like a college junior but just entering his junior travel ball season, Taylor has already accrued offers from Seton Hall, Rutgers and St. Joe’s. He is a mad dog on the offensive glass and can produce whether his teammates are getting him the ball or not. The strong and tough big man is one to know for those throughout the northeast and is the definition of a Big East throwback in the post.

…the hands on Charles Bediako. The freshman big of Canada will not be described as an explosive athlete but when it comes to rebounding the ball, there aren’t many better out there in the 2021 class than the UPlay Canada product. The younger brother of 2019 center Jaden Bediako, the freshman has already picked up an offer from Virginia Tech and is well on his way to a high-level recruitment. He finished with double digit rebounds in his team’s win on Friday and changed a handful of shots around the basket; Bediako is an impressive big man prospect that knows what his strengths are and has no issues playing directly towards them.

...the cool and composure exuded from Mikes Miles. A member of the Rivals100, the sophomore guard doesn’t get sped up whatsoever. Sporting quality size and a feel for the game out top, there is a reason why TCU, Oklahoma, LSU and Oklahoma State have offered the Texas Titans’ product. He can score from each level, distribute and defend, of which makes him a priority type of guard prospect out of Texas for the local Big 12 and SEC programs for the next two years.

…the versatility from Donovan Yap. The 6-foot-3 guard out of Las Vegas, despite going down in defeat on Friday evening, looked the part of one of the more underrated prospects out west. No offers have been given yet to Yap but expect for that to change soon. Best on the ball as a playmaking agent, Yap is the definition of smooth. He repeatedly threw pocket passes that led to easier looks for his teammates and showed the capability to defend both guard positions on the perimeter. Stanford, Purdue and Washington State are just a few that have expressed interest in the Las Vegas Prospects’ sophomore.