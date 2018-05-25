Donta Scott Kelly Kline / Under Armour

IN HIS OWN WORDS

South Carolina: “They are telling me that I play hard and that I could play multiple positions for them, which is something that really, everyone looks for, since I can do multiple things. I do think it is a nice program; I went up there earlier in the year and the facilities are really good.” Georgetown: “They are just telling me that they love my game, that I play hard and that I don’t back down from anyone. They see me becoming a skilled player that can play any position. They are really nice and they say that I am what they look for in a player.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Scott will finish his final year on the Under Armour circuit this summer with the Philly Pride 17-under squad. The three-star forward seems in no rush to schedule any visits at the moment. “I don’t know where I want to go yet,” he said. “I have been focusing on the travel season so far so whenever it comes, it will come.”

RIVALS' REACTION