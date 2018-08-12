Following big summer, Jones sees major attention from SEC schools
RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
Tyrell Jones was one of this year’s major stock risers during the July recruiting periods. Playing with Showtime Ballers, the three-star guard out of Florida proved to be a legitimate high-major point guard prospect with his ability to score at a high level while also still setting up his teammates.
MORE: Seven teams who could surprise with big 2019 classes | Lewis commits
Among the offers that came in for Jones were Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Georgia, Houston, Ole Miss and Tennessee. He took an unofficial visit to Florida on Thursday to get a closer look at the Gators program and will be getting out to see more schools very soon.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Auburn: “I love Auburn. I like everything about them. They have a really good coach. We have a great relationship. They want me to come in and play. I like their team.”
Florida: “I like everything about their campus. They have a great coaching staff. Coach Mike White is a great coach. We’ve had great conversations. Coach Al Pinkins, that’s my man.”
Georgia: “I don’t know much about them, but I like the coaches. I have a good relationship with them. Coach Chad Dollar was recruiting me at South Florida. We’ve had a good relationship since then.”
Ole Miss: “I know Coach Ronnie Hamilton really well. I like everything I’ve heard about them.”
Tennessee: “I like it a lot. I like the atmosphere there and their coaching staff. They’ve talked to me about coming in right away and playing.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Jones is still in the middle of cutting down his list and setting up a visits as he’s still trying to gather more information on all the school that have come into the picture in the past month. It’s definitely a good sign for the Gators that the local product made a quick stop to see the campus and get closer to the coaching staff at Florida. Auburn is the school that showed him the most attention prior to July, and that shouldn’t be overlooked going forward. But Jones did admit visits will play a big role in determining where he signs as he wants to see how he connects with everyone in each program on his visits.