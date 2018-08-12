Tyrell Jones Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “I love Auburn. I like everything about them. They have a really good coach. We have a great relationship. They want me to come in and play. I like their team.” Florida: “I like everything about their campus. They have a great coaching staff. Coach Mike White is a great coach. We’ve had great conversations. Coach Al Pinkins, that’s my man.” Georgia: “I don’t know much about them, but I like the coaches. I have a good relationship with them. Coach Chad Dollar was recruiting me at South Florida. We’ve had a good relationship since then.” Ole Miss: “I know Coach Ronnie Hamilton really well. I like everything I’ve heard about them.” Tennessee: “I like it a lot. I like the atmosphere there and their coaching staff. They’ve talked to me about coming in right away and playing.”

RIVALS' REACTION