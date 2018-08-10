Alabama added the final piece to its roster heading into the upcoming season thanks to the commitment of Kira Lewis. A top-30 guard and one of the breakout performers of the summer travel circuit, Lewis, originally a member of the 2019 class, told Rivals.com that he has not just committed to the SEC program but has also decided to reclassify a year up as he will begin classes in Tuscaloosa on August 17.

A 6-foot-3 guard that is known first for his blazing speed, Lewis discussed his feelings for the Tide. “Alabama basketball is on the rise and I want to be a part of it,” he told Rivals.com “They made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in I don’t know how long. They are getting big-time players and getting guys to the League.”

While there had been whispers of a potential reclassification in recent months, Lewis felt the time was now in taking the appropriate steps towards his ultimate aspiration. “I decided to reclass to get closer to the dream of mine which is the NBA,” he stated.