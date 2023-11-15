One of the most competitive conferences in the country, the Big East has its share of heavy hitters on the floor as well as the recruiting trail. The famous league is next up on our league-by-league look at the Early Signing Period. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores Creighton’s top-ranked haul as well as a sneaky good group at Villanova and a possible steal for St. John’s.

TOP CLASS – Creighton

Jackson McAndrew

Things are good for Greg McDermott, who has assembled a class that ranks 10th nationally as things stand and is headlined by 6-foot-9 forward Jackson McAndrew, the No. 35 prospect in the Rivals150. One of the most impressive shooters in the class, McAndrew was a bit of a late bloomer when it comes to building a truly national profile, but his length, ability to space the floor and knack for filling it up from deep make him one of the more unique and promising players in the class. The four-star forward is joined on the Bluejays' commitment list by four-star guards Ty Davis and Larry Johnson, who both come with impressive length but different offensive skill sets. Johnson’s reputation is that of a rim-attacking slasher while Davis is a much more reliable outside shooter capable of taking over a game from deep.

SLEEPER CLASS – Villanova

Matthew Hodge

The Wildcats own the Big East’s fifth-ranked class, but there’s serious intrigue around both Matthew Hodge and Josiah Moseley. Hodge is the headliner of the class from a rankings standpoint. The 6-foot-8 forward was born in Belgium but moved to the U.S. early in his high school career. He’s been productive on the Nike EYBL circuit since landing in the States, showing himself to be a versatile combo forward capable of impacting box scores in a number of ways. Meanwhile, Moseley comes equipped with mid-range game and explosive athleticism that allows him to run the court well but also play a little bigger than his 6-foot-6 frame.

SLEEPER PROSPECT – Jaiden Glover

Jaiden Glover (Photo by Cassy Athena)

Glover had a bit of an uneven sophomore year, which stunted his recruitment. His junior season saw him return to form with gusto, however, as he established himself as an elite shooter with a 6-foot-6 frame, the likes of which are exceedingly rare in the 2024 class. Glover moved up 46 spots in the last update and now sits at No. 61 in the Rivals150 and feels like a prospect that could climb even higher based on his length, versatility and shooting stroke.

MOMENTUM WATCH – Marquette

Damarius Owens