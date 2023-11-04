College basketball coaches around the country will be breathing a collective sigh of relief come Wednesday when the NCAA’s Early Signing Period kicks off and the country’s top hoops prospects make their commitments official by signing their National Letters of Intent. Here are the five coaches that will, no doubt, be wearing the biggest smiles over the coming week.

JOHN CALIPARI, Kentucky

Calipari’s propensity for landing top-flight floor generals gained steam in this class after the recruiting wizard snagged the country’s top point guard Boogie Fland. Calipari’s dribble-drive offense is tailor made for a creative prospect like Fland, who checks in at No. 10 in the 2024 Rivals150. Fland and Somto Cyril round out the Wildcats’ 2024 haul thus far.

*****

HUBERT DAVIS, North Carolina

Hubert Davis (© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

This is solely based on the assumption that rumors about Ian Jackson backing out of his commitment to the Tar Heels aren’t true. Jackson was consistently one of the most dynamic guards all summer, solidifying his No. 9 overall ranking. He’ll join Drake Powell and James Brown, a trio that will all see significant time as freshmen in Chapel Hill.

*****

STEVE PIKIELL, Rutgers

Steve Pikiell (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

What’s more fun than officially signing the highest-ranked recruiting in program history? Welcome to Pikiell’s world since landing Ace Bailey earlier this year. The versatile 6-foot-9 forward checks in at No. 2 overall in the Rivals150 and joins an impressive crop that includes Lathan Sommerville, Bryce Dortch and Dylan Grant. Pikiell also appears to be in the driver’s seat for electric scoring guard Dylan Harper, the nation's third-ranked prospect. It's all smiles in New Brunswick.

*****

JON SCHEYER, Duke

Jon Scheyer (© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Scheyer had the best week of any college basketball coach in the country, landing top-ranked Cooper Flagg. The 6-foot-8, all-everything forward has the best collection of perimeter firepower converging on Durham with him with Kon Knueppel, Isaiah Evans and Darren Harris. That’s enough good news to add motivation for Duke’s opening week, which features a big matchup with No. 12 Arizona on Friday.

*****

MIKE WHITE, Georgia