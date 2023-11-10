TOP CLASS: Rutgers

Airious Bailey

One of the biggest surprises of the cycle so far came back in January, when five-star forward Airious Bailey committed to Rutgers on an idle Sunday afternoon with no warning. Not only was the commitment a major surprise, but it also felt like a massive upset at the time. Today, Bailey is the No. 2 prospect in the 2024 class and preparing to sign with the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. One of the most promising long-term prospects in high school basketball, Bailey joins a Rutgers class that ranks No. 5 nationally and also includes four-star big man Lathan Sommerville and three-star prospects Dylan Grant and Bryce Dortch. The kicker here, of course, is the fact that Rutgers also feels like the leader for five-star legacy guard Dylan Harper, who sits at No. 3 in the Rivals150. Should head coach Steve Pikiell add Harper before the end of the cycle, the five-man class would feel not just historic but like a signpost moment for the program.

*****

BIGGEST RECRUITING WIN: Liam McNeeley to Indiana

Mike Woodson went big-game hunting in his second recruiting cycle as the Hoosiers' head coach. He registered a direct hit when he was able to lure McNeeley away from both in-state Texas and one of the sport’s best recruiters in Kansas’ Bill Self. The victory wasn’t easy, however, as IU dumped a metric ton of both time and resources into the pursuit of the versatile five-star forward. In the end, it paid off with a letter of intent and a reminder to the rest of the Big Ten about the 65-year-old Woodson’s ability to recruit at the highest level of the sport’s modern landscape.

*****

SLEEPER: Christian Anderson

Anderson has a bit of a rankings ceiling based on his 5-foot-11 frame, but elite shooters are dangerous players, and Anderson is definitely that. One of the top three-point snipers in the country, the four-star guard is capable of absolutely taking over games from deep when he’s cooking and he’s been doing that often in the early part of his senior season at Oak Hill Academy. The NBA may never look at him as a possible lottery pick, but he’s almost certain to be a thorn in the side of rival fan bases for years to come at the college level.

*****

BLOODLINES: Jase Richardson follows dad’s footsteps

Nothing moves the needle like nostalgia, and fans in search of a dose of that will get it when Jason Richardson’s son suits up in a Spartans' jersey. The No. 39 prospect in the Rivals150, Jase Richardson chose his famous father’s alma mater over schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, Cincinnati and USC. Richardson missed a healthy chunk of his junior year due to injury, but he rounded back into form this summer and has climbed back up the rankings based on his versatility, basketball IQ and rapidly improving jumper.

*****

ALSO NOTABLE: Purdue has the league’s No. 2 class … and a type

The fact that Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter found yet another 7-foot-plus center to sign is definitely funny, but it shouldn’t overshadow the fact that Purdue’s class is shaping up to be a well-rounded and impressive haul. The 7-foot-2 Daniel Jacobsen provides the program with a familiar archetype, sure, but he’s joined by class headliner Kanon Catchings, the No. 32 prospect in the Rivals150. The 6-foot-6 Catchings is athletic, positionally fluid and will pair well with fellow four-star signee Raleigh Burgess, whose 6-foot-10 frame complements Catchings’ quickness and athleticism. CJ Cox and Jack Benter round out the five-man haul.