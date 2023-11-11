The first few days of the Early Signing Period have come and gone. And while the week was light on surprises and drama, it helped develop a clear snapshot of the 2024 cycle. Today in the roundtable, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan discuss three topics related to the class and the early window and the class as a whole.



1. IT’S BEEN A PRETTY QUIET SIGNING PERIOD SO FAR, WHICH UNCOMMITTED PROSPECT DO YOU FEEL MOST CONFIDENT WILL SIGN BEFORE THE WINDOW CLOSES?

Tre Johnson (Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I’m kind of surprised Tre Johnson hasn’t made his announcement yet because it has felt like a two-horse race for some time, and the five-star guard is extremely familiar with both Baylor and Texas. He’s been on campus at both programs on several occasions and has been a high priority for each staff for what feels like years. I’ve long seen Baylor as the slight leader, but the longer this has dragged on, the more I think Texas might have a real shot to steal his commitment. I don’t see this dragging on beyond next week. Then again, I figured it would be over by now, so what do I know? Jordan: I’d heard that Derik Queen could get it done in this early period, but now the word is coming out that he’s planning to hold off. As it stands, I think Derrion Reid could get it over with this period. Georgia, Alabama and Florida State remain in contention for the 6-foot-7 forward.

*****

2. WHICH CLASS RANKED OUTSIDE THE TOP 15 DO YOU THINK HAS THE MOST POTENTIAL?

Tahaad Pettiford (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I’ve always been a little higher than everyone else on both Morez Johnson and Jase Butler, so I’ll go with Illinois. We’ve had Johnson ranked in the top 30 for a while now, and I see him as a potentially dominant force in the paint at the Big Ten level. How he projects to the NBA is another conversation, but I’d wager a significant amount on him becoming a star in college. Forward Jason Jakstys is all of 6-foot-10, and his shooting stroke and ability to stretch the floor complement Johnson’s low-post game and elite rebounding ability. Butler is improving at the right time and seems to be the type of player whose scoring versatility meshes with Brad Underwood’s offensive approach. The class doesn't have a one-and-done type, but the point of recruiting is to win games and I think this class is going to help Underwood do just that. Jordan: Definitely Auburn at No. 19. I love the combination of explosive athleticism and versatility on the offensive end that Tahaad Pettiford and Jahki Howard present for Bruce Pearl. Both will have the opportunity to contribute from day one and bring a type of infectious energy that will keep them in the court often.

*****

3. WHICH UNSIGNED THREE-STAR DO YOU THINK COULD BE A LATE-CYCLE STEAL?

Jinup Dobuol (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)