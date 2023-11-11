We’re in the thick of the Early Signing Period for the class of 2024, which feels like a good time for a conference-by-conference look at how the cycle is shaping up. Today, Rivals recruiting analyst Jason Jordan turns his attention to the ACC, where Duke reigned surpreme, Miami made a statement and North Carolina landed a prospect with Tar Heel bloodlines.

TOP CLASS: Duke

Cooper Flagg (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Jon Scheyer not only has the top class in the conference but also checks in at No. 1 overall in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Cooper Flagg is the headliner as the top-ranked prospect in the Rivals150. The 6-foot-8 forward has a special blend of athleticism, skill and an unrelenting motor. He’s surrounded in Duke's class with perimeter snipers like Darren Harris, Kon Knueppel and Isaiah Evans. Patrick Ngongba anchors the paint for the class, as a physically imposing force on both ends. The scary part is that Scheyer isn’t done just yet. He’s in strong position with athletic shooting guard V.J. Edgecombe, who checks in at No. 5 overall in the Rivals150. As it stands, the Blue Devils’ 2024 haul is stellar, but adding Edgecombe would make them uncatchable in the class rankings.

BIGGEST RECRUITING WIN: Jalil Bethea to Miami

Jalil Bethea (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Jim Larrañaga managed to pry Jalil Bethea away from Kansas and Villanova by focusing on the Canes’ offensive analytics and how Bethea could thrive in their offense. Larrañaga’s success with multiple guard lineups no doubt gave Bethea proof of concept and, by all accounts, Larrañaga and his staff cranked out a grand slam during the official visit. It was a major win for one of the most dominant guards from the summer. Bethea’s play catapulted him 10 spots to No. 7 overall in the Rivals150.

SLEEPER: Ace Buckner

Ace Buckner not showing up in the current national rankings only drives home the point more that Clemson's Brad Brownell found a gem in the 6-foot-1 point guard. Buckner is a gifted three-level scorer who’s adept at using his speed and quickness to expose opposing guards. Now that he’s playing a national schedule at powerhouse La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), he’ll be able to capitalize off of the exposure. Buckner put up 24 points in one of the two Lakers games already this season. Stay tuned.

BLOODLINES: Drake Powell keeps it in the family

Drake Powell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Drake Powell’s parents are both North Carolina graduates - in fact, his father played baseball for the Tar Heels. The five-star guard, who emerged as one of the top players in the country after a consistently strong showing in the Nike EYBL this summer, kept it in the family and signed with the Tar Heels. Powell jumped eight spots to land at No. 8 overall in the Rivals150.

ALSO NOTABLE: Hubert Davis reels in the ACC’s No. 2 class

Ian Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)