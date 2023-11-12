SEC Spotlight: How recruiting for the class of 2024 is shaping up
We’re in the thick of the Early Signing Period for the class of 2024, which feels like a good time for a conference-by-conference look at how the cycle is shaping up.
Today, Rivals recruiting analyst Jason Jordan turns his attention to the SEC, where Missouri reigned atop the league, Kentucky landed a top-flight floor general and Florida signed the world's tallest teen.
TOP CLASS: Missouri
Dennis Gates has wasted no time making his presence felt in his second year at the helm in Columbia. Gates landed dynamic scoring guard Annor Boateng, all-everything wing Marcus Allen and the class’ biggest paint-anchor Peyton Marshall, who stands 6-foot-10 and tips the scales at 320 pounds. Trent Burns is a versatile 7-footer and Antonio Barrett is a capable 6-foot-5 scoring guard. Gates’ ability to reel in top flight talent and add depth all in the same class is an impressive feat that will pay off on the court and on the recruiting trail going forward.
BIGGEST RECRUITING WIN: Boogie Fland to Kentucky
John Calipari certainly hasn’t lost his touch with luring top floor generals to Lexington, a fact he proved once again in winning the Boogie Fland sweepstakes. Mike Woodson was a formidable foe throughout, as was Nate Oats, but, in the end, Fland couldn’t pass up likely taking over the reins when DJ Wagner and Rob Dillingham head off to the NBA.
SLEEPER: John Bol
The 7-foot-1 center is a shot swatting machine with impeccable timing as a rim protector and great anticipation as a rebounder. Bol was named Defensive Player of the Year in the country’s most grueling high school league, the NIBC, after averaging 5.1 rebounds and nearly three blocks a game. Chris Beard has solidified his defensive anchor in Bol.
BLOODLINES: Asa Newell joins big brother in Athens
Mike White’s fingerprints were all over the commitment of Asa Newell, but it certainly didn’t hurt the Dawgs' chances that Newell grew up in Athens and his big brother, Jaden, suits up for White even as a walk-on. Newell’s family ties had everyone pegging the Bulldogs as the front-runner throughout his recruitment and in the end, it was a major factor in his decision.
ALSO NOTABLE: Florida lands world’s tallest teen
Rioux, a 7-foot-6 center at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), committed to Florida this week, giving the Gators the world’s tallest teen. Rioux sports a size 20 shoe and actually lists himself as 7-foot-7 on his Instagram page. The three-star prospect, who hails from Quebec, earned his tall title from the Guinness World Records nearly three years ago when he measured slightly over 7-foot-5.