It’s been an eventful recruiting cycle for a league in transition, as the Big 12 as we know it will soon be no more. There’s been no shortage of drama or intriguing storylines at work, as the rich (Kansas) get richer and Baylor and Texas battle it out for an in-state star. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores some of the things that have defined Big 12 recruiting this year.

TOP CLASS: Kansas

Flory Bidunga

The undisputed kings of the conference have the league’s top class once again, and this haul is headlined by five-star big man Flory Bidunga, whom the Jayhawks were able to snatch away from both Duke and Auburn at the 11th hour. Bidunga is among the best rebounders and rim-protectors in the country and managed to massively impact games even when his shot isn’t falling. That said, the strong and hyper-athletic senior has evolved as a scoring threat over the last year in both transition and in the deep post. KU also signed long, quick guard Labaron Philon and summer stock-riser Rakease Passmore, who runs the court well and routinely produces highlight dunks.

*****

INSTANT IMPACT: Rob Wright

Baylor commit Rob Wright will always be a bit limited from an NBA Draft standpoint because his 6-foot frame doesn't exactly lend itself to defensive versatility, but there may not be a point guard more ready to impact the college game as a freshman. Wright is one of the most consistently productive guards in all of high school basketball and there’s nothing on the offensive end he doesn't do well. It’s hard to imagine a world in which he doesn't make a splash from the moment he arrives in Waco.

*****

MOST IMPORTANT GET: David Castillo to Kansas State

We’ve seen what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang is capable of doing with a high-level point guard, as he rode departed star Markquis Nowell to an Elite Eight appearance a year ago. Now, Tang has another floor general with massive potential in the form of four-star David Castillo, the No. 42 prospect in the country who chose the Wildcats over programs such as Kansas, Texas, Arkansas and Illinois. T he 6-foot-1 Castillo is not in the same mold as Nowell by any means but boasts good court vision and a tight handle. He’s capable of playing either on ball or off, and will provide the Wildcats with a versatile and college-ready backcourt piece when he arrives in Manhattan.

*****

ALSO NOTABLE: Texas and Baylor locked in a five-star battle