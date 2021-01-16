Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: Who is the surprise team of the 2020-21 college season?

With conference play well under way and contenders and pretenders identifying themselves, there’s no shortage of conversations to be had about the chaotic 2020-21 college basketball season. Today, Rivals.com’s Dan McDonald and Rob Cassidy explore some of the year’s biggest surprise teams and offer takes on which program’s success is the biggest shock thus far.

I’m a bit torn here. On one hand, Michigan is the obvious answer. Everyone sensed Juwan Howard’s program was on the rise and that the future was looking bright, but I think it’s safe to say the Wolverines seem to be a bit ahead of schedule at 11-0. Howard’s program has assembled an absolutely loaded recruiting class for next year, so this was expected to be a bridge season of sorts. Instead, UM sits in first place in the Big Ten and looks like a team capable of making a Final Four run.



Dig a little deeper, however, and the case can also be made for Wichita State. As surprising as Michigan has been, WSU may top it. The Shockers were forced to push out the most successful coach in school history and lost most of its roster to transfers. A few months later, Isaac Brown is at the wheel and has a team with nine newcomers sitting 8-3 (4-1) and looking like an NCAA Tournament team that could make noise upon arrival in the bracket. They should write folk songs about the job Brown is doing with a patchwork roster this year. Sophomore Tyson Etienne has taken a major step forward at the time the program needs him most and also deserves a hat tip.



The Wolverines are the better team, but the Shockers are the bigger surprise.