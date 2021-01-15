Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Roundtable: Talking rankings update for 2021, 2022 and 2023

Rivals.com’s rankings week has reached its end, as the 2021 and 2022 rankings got a facelift before the top 30 for 2023 was released. Today, we have a look back at the week that was by having the rankings tribunal of Rob Cassidy, Dan McDonald and Russ Wood weigh in on a handful of topics related to the update.

1. Which prospect who missed the 2023 Top 30 has a chance to break into the rankings down the road?

Akil Watson

Rob Cassidy: I’m really intrigued by the buzz around Akil Watson as well as the limited tape I’ve seen. He’s a good option here. The same can be said for 6-foot-6 guard Diovion Middleton, who has some elite length and athleticism. It’ll be interesting to see what he becomes. Dan McDonald: Brandon Gardner was one that we spent a lot of time discussing for this update and he just missed the cut. Based on the few times I've seen him in person to date, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if we regret not putting him in this time around. He's a long, athletic 6-foot-8 forward with a motor that usually runs on high. He's a strong finisher around the rim and his skill level keeps getting better. I like his upside long term and think he definitely cracks the next update as we eventually expand the rankings. Russ Wood: Marvel Allen out of Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian. He is a strong, athletic combo guard who can score it at all three levels. At 6-foot-4 he has good positional size for both guard spots and the physical tools to be a very good defender. South Florida was first to offer Allen before the start of his freshman season. Virginia Tech and LSU extended offers in July.



2. Which prospect did you push to get in the initial 2023 top 30?

Cassidy: Obviously, Justin McBride would have been included without my pushing , but I’m a big fan of what I’ve seen from him. The same can be said for McKenzie Mgbako. He would have been on the list regardless, but I felt it important to get him in the top 10. Based on his length, quickness and developing jumper -- his upside is that of a truly elite player.

McDonald: Isaiah West out of Tennessee was one of the prospects I thought deserved to be in the top 30 at this update. The 6-foot-2 guard is a really explosive athlete and a really gifted scorer. He scores at all three levels and is really good at finishing around the rim, whether it's a dunk or using the glass. He'll be one of the most highly recruited guards in the South in the 2023 class. Wood: Dennis Parker, a 6-foot-6 wing from Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High School. His team didn’t start its season until late December but his Team Loaded coach sent me some video on Parker back in October. I love his versatility, length and he is an energy man.



3. Which prospect, regardless of class, do you think will see his recruitment take off in the year ahead?

Taison Chatman (Camren Clouthier/Crossroads Elite)

Cassidy: A lot of players are going to see their stock skyrocket once coaches are allowed to hit the road. You could pick just about anyone in 2023, so I’ll focus on a 2022 prospect. There will be a lot more in store for Dillon Mitchell, an absolute freak athlete out of Florida that is becoming a more complete player. His shooting and defense is starting to catch up with his length and quickness, and his bump in the rankings reflecting that.

McDonald: Taison Chatman holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette and Minnesota. As the No. 18 prospect in the class, I expect the floor general out of Minnesota to add a ton of offers throughout 2021 from schools all over the country. I love his size at 6-foot-3 and athleticism for a point guard. He's a talented scorer that also makes good decisions and sees the floor well. He should be one of the most highly recruited guards in the country in 2023. Wood: Quite a few guys in the 2022 class and 2023 class will see their recruitments blossom once college coaches are allowed to go off campus to watch prospects again. Many high major coaches I’ve spoken to are hesitant to make offers to prospects that they have only seen on video.



4. Which prospect are you most looking forward to seeing in person this summer?