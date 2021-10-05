Michigan gets four-star forward Gregg Glenn III

Juwan Howard got his third commitment of the 2022 class on Tuesday when Gregg Glenn III, ranked No. 77, committed to Michigan. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw breaks it down.

What Michigan is Getting

Glenn is a big, strong-bodied forward. The two things that stand out the most with Glenn on the floor are his court vision and his rebounding. Always a candidate to grab and go, Glenn’s Pompano Beach (Fla.) Calvary Christian team routinely uses him to initiate offense. They line Glenn up in various spots on the floor, and run actions off him. There are still some question marks about his shooting, but he does have multiple translatable skills that should intrigue Wolverine nation.

What this means for the Wolverines

This is Michigan’s third top 100 commitment of the 2022 class as Glenn joins No. 45, center, Tarris Reed and No. 71, point guard, Dug McDaniel. This class will stack on top of a six-man 2021 class that finished No. 3 in the country and featured five-stars Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan. In 2022, Michigan is still in play for No. 35 Jett Howard – Juwan’s son – No. 29 Ernest Udeh, No. 38 Eric Dailey, and others. Glenn chose Michigan over a final five that also included Iona, South Florida, Georgia and Virginia Tech.

In His Words

"All the fans were awesome. The campus was great ... it was amazing. People there were welcoming me and telling me to come there, the coaching staff was really great ... everything wowed me, so yeah [I had a great time]." – Glenn to TheWolverine.com

“I want to have a great relationship with the coach, and I want an open style of play, one where I am able to just hoop and get better and play for a winning team.” – Glenn to Rivals.com