SMU holds off charge from Miami to land C Jaden Toombs
SMU kept a Texas-based four-star in the Lone Star State on Wednesday, when big man Jaden Toombs chose the Mustangs over finalists Miami, Alabama, LSU and Texas Tech. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy has a closer look at what SMU is getting in the Dallas (Texas) Dynamic Prep School star as well as what it means for head coach Andy Enfield’s program.
WHAT SMU IS GETTING
Toombs is one of the more prolific rebounders and low-post defenders in the 2025 class. His wingspan easily eclipses his 6-foot-10 frame and, along with his instincts, allowed him to average nearly 9 RPG in the Nike EYBL this season. Toombs also boasts ultra-reliable hands and a soft touch around the basket, making him a weapon when allowed to catch the ball deep. He’s extremely comfortable playing back-to-the-basket and finishing over his shoulder against all manner of defenders. The Texas-based big man is otherwise a bit limited offensively, however, and while his face-up game has improved some over the last year, it still has a ways to go. Toombs is not exactly a threat to pour in jumpers from beyond 10 feet but he’s shown some impressive vision when it comes to passing out of the post. Toombs could find a role in the ACC as a freshman thanks to his frame and ability to seriously impact games on the glass, but he’ll really come into his own as he improves his face-up game and expands his range.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE MUSTANGS
Toombs is incredibly close with fellow SMU commit Jermaine O’Neal Jr., and refers to his high school coach, Jermaine O'Neal Sr., as his "mentor." Those relationships certainly played a role here. That said, the work done by new head coach Andy Enfield when it came to holding off a strong late push by Miami should be commended, as the Hurricanes looked like a serious threat as recently as last week. The Mustangs are recruiting at a high level just as they get set to open their first season in the ACC, and it’s fair to expect the success to compound if on-court results begin to improve. SMU has the both NIL funds and the coaching staff necessary to recruit at a high level so it’ll be interesting to see how things play out in the years to come.