PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1TMURYUFpYODhTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVMxRFhQWlg4OFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1TMURYUFpYODhTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

SMU holds off charge from Miami to land C Jaden Toombs

Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob

SMU kept a Texas-based four-star in the Lone Star State on Wednesday, when big man Jaden Toombs chose the Mustangs over finalists Miami, Alabama, LSU and Texas Tech. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy has a closer look at what SMU is getting in the Dallas (Texas) Dynamic Prep School star as well as what it means for head coach Andy Enfield’s program.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItNDczMzgwMic+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg Ly8gZGVmYXVsdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9PT0gdW5kZWZpbmVkIHRvIHRydWUKICBj b25zdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9ICJ0cnVlIiAhPT0gImZhbHNlIjsKICB2YXIgY29u ZmlnID0gewogICAgYXV0b3BsYXk6IGF1dG9wbGF5LAogICAgY29tc2NvcmVD NDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBpdGVt czogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICJiYjI0NmJiNi1hMGI5LTM4N2ItYmFkNy0yODI5 YjUxMWQxMzkiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAgICB9 XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIwMjI3 MTkxNDciLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVnaW9u OiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNjcmlw dCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRbc3Jj PSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5qcydd Iik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1ZXJ5 U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci00NzMzODAyIik7CiAg CiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9yZSB0 cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQgJiYg Y29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZpZGVv UGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5yZW5k ZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci00NzMzODAyIik7CiAgfQo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCg==
Advertisement

WHAT SMU IS GETTING 

Toombs is one of the more prolific rebounders and low-post defenders in the 2025 class. His wingspan easily eclipses his 6-foot-10 frame and, along with his instincts, allowed him to average nearly 9 RPG in the Nike EYBL this season. Toombs also boasts ultra-reliable hands and a soft touch around the basket, making him a weapon when allowed to catch the ball deep. He’s extremely comfortable playing back-to-the-basket and finishing over his shoulder against all manner of defenders. The Texas-based big man is otherwise a bit limited offensively, however, and while his face-up game has improved some over the last year, it still has a ways to go. Toombs is not exactly a threat to pour in jumpers from beyond 10 feet but he’s shown some impressive vision when it comes to passing out of the post. Toombs could find a role in the ACC as a freshman thanks to his frame and ability to seriously impact games on the glass, but he’ll really come into his own as he improves his face-up game and expands his range.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE MUSTANGS

Toombs is incredibly close with fellow SMU commit Jermaine O’Neal Jr., and refers to his high school coach, Jermaine O'Neal Sr., as his "mentor." Those relationships certainly played a role here. That said, the work done by new head coach Andy Enfield when it came to holding off a strong late push by Miami should be commended, as the Hurricanes looked like a serious threat as recently as last week. The Mustangs are recruiting at a high level just as they get set to open their first season in the ACC, and it’s fair to expect the success to compound if on-court results begin to improve. SMU has the both NIL funds and the coaching staff necessary to recruit at a high level so it’ll be interesting to see how things play out in the years to come.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTkxNDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jhc2tldGJhbGxyZWNydWl0 aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9zbXUtaG9sZHMtb2ZmLWNoYXJnZS1mcm9t LW1pYW1pLXRvLWxhbmQtYy1qYWRlbi10b29tYnMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmJhc2tldGJhbGxy ZWNydWl0aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGc211LWhvbGRzLW9mZi1j aGFyZ2UtZnJvbS1taWFtaS10by1sYW5kLWMtamFkZW4tdG9vbWJzJmM1PTIw MjI3MTkxNDcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK