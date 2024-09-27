PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1TMURYUFpYODhTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVMxRFhQWlg4OFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago basketball Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Roundtable on updated Rivals150

Rob Cassidy, Jason Jordan, Houston Wilson
Rivals.com
Rivals Rankings Week comes to a close with a Friday roundtable discussion of three topics related to the latest 2025 Rivals150 release. Today, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy is joined by rankings contributors Jason Jordan and Houston Wilson to talk about Rivals150 stock-risers, players that could see a bump in the next update with big senior seasons and college programs ready to make a splash.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Monday: Five-Star Countdown

Tuesday: Full 2025 Rivals150 released | Top storylines

Wednesday: New 2025 position rankings released | Breaking down the positions

Thursday: Updated 2025 team rankings | Team rankings spotlight

Friday: Rankings Roundtable

1. WHICH PROSPECT WERE YOU MOST ADAMANT ABOUT MOVING UP THE RANKINGS IN THIS UPDATE?

Eric Reibe
Eric Reibe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I’ll go with Matthew Able out of Florida. I was impressed with Able’s upside when I first encountered him at Double Trouble Academy in Atlanta in 2022 and have suspected that he’d be a major national prospect if he ever put his tools together and developed some consistency of both effort and jump shooting. Both clicked for Able this summer and he shot up our rankings because of it. The Miami commit is still getting better and his late-blooming career arc has been fun to witness from the front row.

Jordan: For me it’s Kingston Flemings. He didn’t get as much notoriety this summer being on the PUMA circuit but he was extremely dominant, averaging 25 points and eight rebounds a game. He also led Team USA’s U18 squad to the 3x3 gold medal. His consistency was his greatest asset, mowing down all comers as a three-level scoring threat with an unrelenting motor on both ends.

Wilson: I’m rolling with Eric Reibe, the 7-footer out of Bullis High School in Maryland. The German native has elevated his game in the past six months, showing off a versatile skill set that’s caught the attention of top programs. Reibe’s ability to stretch the floor with a reliable shot makes him a standout prospect. His recruitment has officially reached blueblood territory, with Kansas and UConn in the mix, while Indiana, Oregon and Creighton continue to stay aggressive in their pursuit.

2. WHICH PROSPECT DO YOU THINK MIGHT BE ON THE VERGE OF TAKING A BIG STEP FORWARD AS A SENIOR?

JJ Mandaquit
JJ Mandaquit (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I’ve always been intrigued by JJ Mandaquit’s game. The 6-foot-1 guard lacks length but has an incredibly tight handle and understands his role as a floor general. Mandaquit has a knack for dictating pace and making creative-but-wise decisions with the ball, two skills I think will pop off the page as he plays alongside No. 1 overall prospect A.J. Dybantsa at Utah Prep this year. There will be a lot of eyes on Mandaquit due to his proximity to Dybantsa and a stacked Utah Prep squad, and it seems as though he might be poised to use the stage to make a big statement with both his shot-creation skill and ability to reliably finish in the lane.

Jordan: I think it’s Trent Sisley, largely because he had a very productive summer in the adidas 3SSB and he’s set up to be the go-to man in the middle for the defending Chipotle Nationals champions Montverde Academy. Sisley should thrive in that system as a skilled utility big who knows how to use his body to create space and finish through contact. The recent Indiana commit willl play in the Nike EYBL Scholastic with a murderer’s row of national competitors. Perfect setup for ascension.

Wilson: I’ve always been high on Aaron Rowe, and while he may have slipped in the latest rankings, I believe he’s poised to climb back up. Sure, there are questions about his size, but his combination of a smooth jumper, elite quickness and smart decision-making at the guard spot makes him a legitimate, college-ready prospect that Missouri fans should be super excited about.

3. WHICH COLLEGE PROGRAM DO YOU THINK MIGHT BE POISED TO LAND A BIG RIVALS150 FISH SOON?

Darius Adams
Darius Adams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: The recruiting world is obviously fickle and there’s no way to tell what sorts of late twists any prospect’s process may hold, but if I were UConn I’d feel pretty good heading into five-star Darius Adams’ announcement. The sharp-shooting wing is set to announce on Friday afternoon and his commitment comes in the wake of an all-important visit to Storrs. Adams canceled a scheduled visit to Michigan upon his return from the trip, which was a strong indicator for the Huskies. Tennessee is the only real threat left and it seems as though the Vols might be playing catchup down the stretch.

Jordan: I think it’s North Carolina because I’ve got it landing Derek Dixon today. As it stands, the Tar Heels seem to be in prime position to land the four-star shooting guard over Pitt, Vanderbilt and Virginia. Hubert Davis needed a win after a few big misses, but if Dixon is the first domino it’s a promising start in Chapel Hill.

Wilson: Acaden Lewis has found himself in the middle of a blueblood recruiting race, with Kentucky emerging as the favorite. Mark Pope and his staff have made Lewis their top priority, and the talented forward is responding well to their pitch. While he hasn’t set a decision date, the buzz around Kentucky continues to grow. With UConn and Duke still in pursuit, the Wildcats are in a strong position to land him when it’s all said and done.

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position | Team

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

2027 Rankings: Top 60

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

