Rivals Rankings Week comes to a close with a Friday roundtable discussion of three topics related to the latest 2025 Rivals150 release. Today, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy is joined by rankings contributors Jason Jordan and Houston Wilson to talk about Rivals150 stock-risers, players that could see a bump in the next update with big senior seasons and college programs ready to make a splash.

1. WHICH PROSPECT WERE YOU MOST ADAMANT ABOUT MOVING UP THE RANKINGS IN THIS UPDATE?

Eric Reibe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I’ll go with Matthew Able out of Florida. I was impressed with Able’s upside when I first encountered him at Double Trouble Academy in Atlanta in 2022 and have suspected that he’d be a major national prospect if he ever put his tools together and developed some consistency of both effort and jump shooting. Both clicked for Able this summer and he shot up our rankings because of it. The Miami commit is still getting better and his late-blooming career arc has been fun to witness from the front row. Jordan: For me it’s Kingston Flemings. He didn’t get as much notoriety this summer being on the PUMA circuit but he was extremely dominant, averaging 25 points and eight rebounds a game. He also led Team USA’s U18 squad to the 3x3 gold medal. His consistency was his greatest asset, mowing down all comers as a three-level scoring threat with an unrelenting motor on both ends. Wilson: I’m rolling with Eric Reibe, the 7-footer out of Bullis High School in Maryland. The German native has elevated his game in the past six months, showing off a versatile skill set that’s caught the attention of top programs. Reibe’s ability to stretch the floor with a reliable shot makes him a standout prospect. His recruitment has officially reached blueblood territory, with Kansas and UConn in the mix, while Indiana, Oregon and Creighton continue to stay aggressive in their pursuit.

2. WHICH PROSPECT DO YOU THINK MIGHT BE ON THE VERGE OF TAKING A BIG STEP FORWARD AS A SENIOR?

JJ Mandaquit (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I’ve always been intrigued by JJ Mandaquit’s game. The 6-foot-1 guard lacks length but has an incredibly tight handle and understands his role as a floor general. Mandaquit has a knack for dictating pace and making creative-but-wise decisions with the ball, two skills I think will pop off the page as he plays alongside No. 1 overall prospect A.J. Dybantsa at Utah Prep this year. There will be a lot of eyes on Mandaquit due to his proximity to Dybantsa and a stacked Utah Prep squad, and it seems as though he might be poised to use the stage to make a big statement with both his shot-creation skill and ability to reliably finish in the lane. Jordan: I think it’s Trent Sisley, largely because he had a very productive summer in the adidas 3SSB and he’s set up to be the go-to man in the middle for the defending Chipotle Nationals champions Montverde Academy. Sisley should thrive in that system as a skilled utility big who knows how to use his body to create space and finish through contact. The recent Indiana commit willl play in the Nike EYBL Scholastic with a murderer’s row of national competitors. Perfect setup for ascension. Wilson: I’ve always been high on Aaron Rowe, and while he may have slipped in the latest rankings, I believe he’s poised to climb back up. Sure, there are questions about his size, but his combination of a smooth jumper, elite quickness and smart decision-making at the guard spot makes him a legitimate, college-ready prospect that Missouri fans should be super excited about.

3. WHICH COLLEGE PROGRAM DO YOU THINK MIGHT BE POISED TO LAND A BIG RIVALS150 FISH SOON?

Darius Adams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)