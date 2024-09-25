Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItMjI4Njg1Nyc+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg Ly8gZGVmYXVsdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9PT0gdW5kZWZpbmVkIHRvIHRydWUKICBj b25zdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9ICJ0cnVlIiAhPT0gImZhbHNlIjsKICB2YXIgY29u ZmlnID0gewogICAgYXV0b3BsYXk6IGF1dG9wbGF5LAogICAgY29tc2NvcmVD NDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBpdGVt czogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICI0NjQwMzFjYS0xN2U2LTM2ZWEtYTNkNi00OTM2 YThjNjU1NjgiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAgICB9 XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIwMjI3 MTkxNDciLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVnaW9u OiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNjcmlw dCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRbc3Jj PSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5qcydd Iik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1ZXJ5 U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci0yMjg2ODU3Iik7CiAg CiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9yZSB0 cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQgJiYg Y29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZpZGVv UGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5yZW5k ZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci0yMjg2ODU3Iik7CiAgfQo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCg==

Advertisement

Mikel Brown Jr.

POINT GUARD

TOP DOG: Mikel Brown Jr. Brown had a stellar summer, torching the adidas 3SSB, averaging 21.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds a game while running with Team Loaded. He ran the point for USA Basketball’s gold medal U18 squad and averaged 10.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds in just 25 minutes a game. His ability to drain contested threes, get into the lane and finish with authority on a consistent basis is what separates him from the pack. Brown recently finished up an official to Indiana and has everyone from Alabama, Kentucky, Kansas, Auburn and many others are in pursuit.

NOTABLE: Kingston Flemings The 6-foot-3 athlete dominated the PUMA circuit, averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists a game. He also snagged gold with Team USA in the FIBA U18 3x3 in Hungary last month and has cut his list of potential college suitors down to Houston, Gonzaga, Texas, Texas Tech and Arkansas.

SHOOTING GUARD

TOP DOG: Darryn Peterson Peterson was his own cheat code this summer in the adidas 3SSB, taking down all comers with consistency and dominance. The 6-foot-4 scoring guard capped off the summer by averaging 28.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.2 steals and three blocks a game at the adidas Championships. Peterson’s skill set gives him three-plus counter moves for every defensive scheme, which makes him nearly impossible to stop and his three-level scoring ability gives opposing guards fits. Recently, Peterson cut his list to four: Kansas, Kansas State, USC and Ohio State.

NOTABLE: Matthew Abel Able had the biggest jump in the rankings this cycle going from unranked to No. 25 overall and deservedly so after consistently dominating the competition for Austin Rivers SE Elite in the adidas 3SSB this summer. The 6-foot-5 scoring guard capped off the summer averaging 24 points and shot better than 50 percent from the 3-point line at the adidas Championships in July. The Miami commit’s three-level scoring ability and elite athleticism combined with his motor and quickness has solidified him as one of the country’s most lethal backcourt scoring threats.

SMALL FORWARD

TOP DOG: A.J. Dybantsa At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa dominates the game in every way imaginable. From efficiently knocking down contested NBA-range threes to breaking down defenders from the wing to throwing down SportsCenter-worthy dunks regularly, Dybantsa is must-see TV whenever he steps onto the floor. Perhaps his best attribute is his unrelenting motor and competitive fire; a pitbull of an athlete on both ends of the floor. Dybantsa capped off the summer averaging 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal a game while leading the Soldiers to the Peach Jam title game. Recently, he posted 43 points and six rebounds in a classic duel with No. 2 overall prospect Cameron Boozer at the L’Attitude Classic. Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State and North Carolina all remain in contention.

NOTABLE: Winters Grady Grady oozes potential and came out of his shell this summer averaging 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for Jalen Green Elite in the adidas 3SSB after playing behind A.J. Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes during the high school season at Prolific Prep. At 6-foot-8, Grady has the mobility and fluidity to slash, the versatility and marksmanship to efficiently stroke it from the perimeter and the strength to flourish in the paint. At this point, Iowa, Michigan and Oregon seem to be the major players in his recruitment.

POWER FORWARD

TOP DOG: Cameron Boozer Boozer sits at No. 2 overall but could absolutely make the case for the top spot. Why? He dominates and he wins. Boozer has consistently taken down everyone in the class, including Dybantsa multiple times this summer, most recently in the L’Attitude Classic, posting 42 points and 15 rebounds in the title game. Boozer punishes opposing bigs in the paint, using an array of low post moves and his overwhelming strength but can also step out and knock down threes consistently and has the versatility to lead the break off the defensive rebound. He’ll push Dybantsa all year for the top spot. Duke and Miami seem to be the front-runners at this point.

NOTABLE: Nikola Bundalo At 6-foot-11, Bundalo is extremely skilled and agile with a motor that remains in overdrive, making him impactful on both ends of the floor. He’s adept at finding shooters on the perimeter and has the capabilities to rebound and push in transition. He can stretch the defense with his shooting touch and has shown the ability to be a rim protector. Texas, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, North Carolina and Connecticut, among others, all are in pursuit.

CENTER

TOP DOG: Eric Reibe Reibe established himself as the most skilled center in the class this summer, dominating the PUMA Pro16 league, the NBPA Top 100 Camp and FIBA’s U18 World Cup with Germany. He’s been consistent scoring at all three levels with a high motor and productivity as a rim protector and rebounder. His ability to pass out of the paint is one of the more understated parts of his game, but it’s what makes him one of the more complete bigs in the class. It's easy to see why Indiana rolled out the red carpet this past weekend and everyone from Connecticut to North Carolina to Kentucky, among others, are all duking it out to land him.