News More News
ago basketball Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down new 2025 position rankings

Jason Jordan • Basketball Recruiting
Staff
Rivals Rankings Week rolls forward with a look at how things in the position rankings shook out in the latest update to the 2025 Rivals150.

Below, Jason Jordan explores which prospect reigns supreme at each spot and highlights a notable name from further down the list at each position.

NEW POSITION RANKINGS: Point guard | Shooting guard | Small forward | Power forward | Center

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Monday: Five-Star Countdown

Tuesday: Full 2025 Rivals150 released | Top storylines

Wednesday: New 2025 position rankings released | Breaking down the positions

Thursday: Updated 2025 team rankings | Team rankings spotlight

Friday: Rankings Roundtable

Mikel Brown Jr.
Mikel Brown Jr.

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position | Team

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

2027 Rankings: Top 60

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

POINT GUARD

TOP DOG: Mikel Brown Jr.

Brown had a stellar summer, torching the adidas 3SSB, averaging 21.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds a game while running with Team Loaded. He ran the point for USA Basketball’s gold medal U18 squad and averaged 10.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds in just 25 minutes a game.

His ability to drain contested threes, get into the lane and finish with authority on a consistent basis is what separates him from the pack. Brown recently finished up an official to Indiana and has everyone from Alabama, Kentucky, Kansas, Auburn and many others are in pursuit.

NOTABLE: Kingston Flemings

The 6-foot-3 athlete dominated the PUMA circuit, averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists a game. He also snagged gold with Team USA in the FIBA U18 3x3 in Hungary last month and has cut his list of potential college suitors down to Houston, Gonzaga, Texas, Texas Tech and Arkansas.

SHOOTING GUARD

TOP DOG: Darryn Peterson

Peterson was his own cheat code this summer in the adidas 3SSB, taking down all comers with consistency and dominance. The 6-foot-4 scoring guard capped off the summer by averaging 28.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.2 steals and three blocks a game at the adidas Championships.

Peterson’s skill set gives him three-plus counter moves for every defensive scheme, which makes him nearly impossible to stop and his three-level scoring ability gives opposing guards fits.

Recently, Peterson cut his list to four: Kansas, Kansas State, USC and Ohio State.

NOTABLE: Matthew Abel

Able had the biggest jump in the rankings this cycle going from unranked to No. 25 overall and deservedly so after consistently dominating the competition for Austin Rivers SE Elite in the adidas 3SSB this summer.

The 6-foot-5 scoring guard capped off the summer averaging 24 points and shot better than 50 percent from the 3-point line at the adidas Championships in July.

The Miami commit’s three-level scoring ability and elite athleticism combined with his motor and quickness has solidified him as one of the country’s most lethal backcourt scoring threats.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM

SMALL FORWARD

TOP DOG: A.J. Dybantsa

At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa dominates the game in every way imaginable. From efficiently knocking down contested NBA-range threes to breaking down defenders from the wing to throwing down SportsCenter-worthy dunks regularly, Dybantsa is must-see TV whenever he steps onto the floor. Perhaps his best attribute is his unrelenting motor and competitive fire; a pitbull of an athlete on both ends of the floor.

Dybantsa capped off the summer averaging 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal a game while leading the Soldiers to the Peach Jam title game. Recently, he posted 43 points and six rebounds in a classic duel with No. 2 overall prospect Cameron Boozer at the L’Attitude Classic.

Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State and North Carolina all remain in contention.

NOTABLE: Winters Grady

Grady oozes potential and came out of his shell this summer averaging 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for Jalen Green Elite in the adidas 3SSB after playing behind A.J. Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes during the high school season at Prolific Prep. At 6-foot-8, Grady has the mobility and fluidity to slash, the versatility and marksmanship to efficiently stroke it from the perimeter and the strength to flourish in the paint.

At this point, Iowa, Michigan and Oregon seem to be the major players in his recruitment.

POWER FORWARD

TOP DOG: Cameron Boozer

Boozer sits at No. 2 overall but could absolutely make the case for the top spot. Why? He dominates and he wins. Boozer has consistently taken down everyone in the class, including Dybantsa multiple times this summer, most recently in the L’Attitude Classic, posting 42 points and 15 rebounds in the title game.

Boozer punishes opposing bigs in the paint, using an array of low post moves and his overwhelming strength but can also step out and knock down threes consistently and has the versatility to lead the break off the defensive rebound. He’ll push Dybantsa all year for the top spot.

Duke and Miami seem to be the front-runners at this point.

NOTABLE: Nikola Bundalo

At 6-foot-11, Bundalo is extremely skilled and agile with a motor that remains in overdrive, making him impactful on both ends of the floor. He’s adept at finding shooters on the perimeter and has the capabilities to rebound and push in transition. He can stretch the defense with his shooting touch and has shown the ability to be a rim protector.

Texas, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, North Carolina and Connecticut, among others, all are in pursuit.

CENTER

TOP DOG: Eric Reibe

Reibe established himself as the most skilled center in the class this summer, dominating the PUMA Pro16 league, the NBPA Top 100 Camp and FIBA’s U18 World Cup with Germany. He’s been consistent scoring at all three levels with a high motor and productivity as a rim protector and rebounder. His ability to pass out of the paint is one of the more understated parts of his game, but it’s what makes him one of the more complete bigs in the class.

It's easy to see why Indiana rolled out the red carpet this past weekend and everyone from Connecticut to North Carolina to Kentucky, among others, are all duking it out to land him.

NOTABLE: Malachi Moreno

Moreno is one of the most physically imposing bigs in the country with a big reputation as a hinge loosener on the rims. This summer he threw down an adidas 3SSB-best 33 dunks for Indiana Elite and helped his squad reach the league title game. The Kentucky commit thrives as a workhorse with great hands and footwork, capable of finishing with and through traffic while doubling as a productive defender and rebounder.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM

