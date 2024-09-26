PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1TMURYUFpYODhTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVMxRFhQWlg4OFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1TMURYUFpYODhTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with 2025 team rankings

Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItNTMzNzQwJz48L2Rpdj4KPHNjcmlwdD4KICAv LyBkZWZhdWx0IGF1dG9wbGF5ID09PSB1bmRlZmluZWQgdG8gdHJ1ZQogIGNv bnN0IGF1dG9wbGF5ID0gInRydWUiICE9PSAiZmFsc2UiOwogIHZhciBjb25m aWcgPSB7CiAgICBhdXRvcGxheTogYXV0b3BsYXksCiAgICBjb21zY29yZUM0 OiAicml2YWxzIiwKICAgIGhpZGVQbGF5bGlzdDogdHJ1ZSwKICAgIGl0ZW1z OiBbewogICAgICBpZDogImU3NTU4NWM5LTY0NjQtM2NmMC04NTFjLTFkMWNi OTNhYzFlOSIsCiAgICAgIG1pbWV0eXBlOiAibWVkaWEvc2FwaSIKICAgIH1d LAogICAgbGFuZzogImVuLVVTIiwKICAgIHBhZ2VTcGFjZUlkOiAiMjAyMjcx OTE0NyIsCiAgICByZWNvbW1lbmRhdGlvbjogZmFsc2UsCiAgICByZWdpb246 ICJVUyIsCiAgICBzaXRlOiAicml2YWxzIgogIH07CiAgY29uc3Qgc2NyaXB0 ID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1ZXJ5U2VsZWN0b3IoInNjcmlwdFtzcmM9 J2h0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9yeC9ldi9wcm9kL2V2cGxheWVyLmpzJ10i KTsKICBjb25zdCBjb250YWluZXIgPSB3aW5kb3cuZG9jdW1lbnQucXVlcnlT ZWxlY3RvcigiI2JyaWdodGNvdmUtY29udGFpbmVyLTUzMzc0MCIpOwogIAog IC8vIE1ha2Ugc3VyZSB0aGUgc2NyaXB0IGlzIGxvYWRlZCBiZWZvcmUgdHJ5 aW5nIHRvIHJlbmRlciB2aWRvZSBwbGF5ZXIKICBpZiAoc2NyaXB0ICYmIGNv bnRhaW5lcikgewogICAgdmFyIHBsYXllciA9IG5ldyBZQUhPTy5WaWRlb1Bs YXRmb3JtLlZpZGVvUGxheWVyKGNvbmZpZyk7CiAgICBwbGF5ZXIucmVuZGVy KCIjYnJpZ2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItNTMzNzQwIik7CiAgfQo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCg==

The 2025 Rivals150 was refreshed and released earlier this week. The rankings update coincided with commitment season, so the team rankings are becoming worth tracking as colleges all over the country begin to see their classes take shape.

Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores a handful of schools making noise for one reason or another as high-profile prospects continue to fly off the board.

Advertisement

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Monday: Five-Star Countdown

Tuesday: Full 2025 Rivals150 released | Top storylines

Wednesday: New 2025 position rankings released | Breaking down the positions

Thursday: Updated 2025 team rankings | Team rankings spotlight

Friday: Rankings Roundtable

TOP DOG: Kentucky

Malachi Moreno
Malachi Moreno (© Matt Stone/The Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Whether or not Kentucky finishes the cycle in the top spot is largely unimportant due to the public perception victory head coach Mark Pope has already claimed with his hot start. The new UK head coach has landed commitments from a pair of top-30 prospects before he coaches his first game in Lexington, and the message that sends is loud. The fact that Pope beat out programs such as Indiana, North Carolina, Arkansas and Alabama to win those battles is even more encouraging for members of Big Blue Nation.

It sure seems as though commitments from four-stars Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno are just the start, however, as the Wildcats remain involved with elite prospects such as Acaden Lewis, Chris Cenac and Caleb Wilson among others. Kentucky is pretty unlikely to have the top class when all is said and done, but the obvious momentum is encouraging to say the least.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM

HOT START: Ole Miss

Patton Pinkins
Patton Pinkins

A program that hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 2019 and has made just three appearances in the event since 2002, Ole Miss boasts a top-five class for the time being. The dawn of the NIL era and the hiring of Chris Beard seem to be turning the basketball tide in Oxford, as doors that were perpetually closed to the Rebels in the past now seem to be swinging open with haste.

Four-star prospects Tylis Jordan and Patton Pinkins are already in the fold for 2025 and each projects as a contributor. Pinkins is the talented son of Ole Miss assistant coach Al Pinkins, while Jordan is the type of long, athletic wing some scouts think may have a professional future if his development breaks correctly in the coming years.

The Rebels are also involved with major prospects such as Kaden Magwood and Mikel Brown Jr. among others.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OLE MISS FANS AT REBELGROVE.COM

EMPTY CUPBOARD: North Carolina

Derek Dixon
Derek Dixon (Rivals.com)

There’s a little huffing and puffing emanating from Chapel Hill over a slow start to the cycle. The fact that North Carolina is yet to land its first 2025 commitment isn’t ideal, sure, but it seems as though things on that front are scheduled to change in short order.

The Tar Heels are seen as the solid favorite to land four-star guard Derek Dixon and also still chasing in-demand prospects such as Braylon Mullins, Koa Peat and Caleb Wilson along with No. 1 overall prospect A.J. Dybantsa.

The Tar Heels are a candidate to close strong, even if they stumbled into a handful of misses at the start.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NORTH CAROLINA FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM

PROGRAM TO WATCH: Miami

Cameron Boozer
Cameron Boozer

Miami is off and running in the 2025 cycle and already has one major commitment in the fold. That said, the lunker is still circling the boat. Yes, a recent commitment from four-star wing Matthew Able is important, but all eyes in Coral Gables remain locked on No. 2 overall prospect Cameron Boozer. The Hurricanes are currently seen by many as the slight favorite to land the five-star forward and are also involved with his brother, four-star point guard Cayden Boozer.

Whatever happens from here, it’s clear that Miami will be one of the programs that shapes the 2025 recruiting cycle, a cycle that, fairly or not, will ultimately be defined by what happens with Cameron Boozer.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTkxNDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jhc2tldGJhbGxyZWNydWl0 aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9yaXZhbHMtcmFua2luZ3Mtd2Vlay1zdG9y eWxpbmVzLXRvLWZvbGxvdy13aXRoLTIwMjUtdGVhbS1yYW5raW5ncyIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG YmFza2V0YmFsbHJlY3J1aXRpbmcucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZyaXZh bHMtcmFua2luZ3Mtd2Vlay1zdG9yeWxpbmVzLXRvLWZvbGxvdy13aXRoLTIw MjUtdGVhbS1yYW5raW5ncyZjNT0yMDIyNzE5MTQ3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==