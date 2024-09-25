Another major national prospect flew off the board on Wednesday, when forward Jalen Haralson, the No. 17 player in the Rivals150, announced his commitment to Notre Dame. The four-star forward chose the Irish over fellow finalists Indiana and Michigan State. Haralson has the kind of versatile offensive game that will allow him to make an impact at the high-major level as a freshman next season, and could grow into a certified star down the road. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy examines what Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry is getting in the 6-foot-6 Haralson as well as what it means for the big picture of Fighting Irish hoops.

WHAT NOTRE DAME IS GETTING

A modern, 6-foot-6 wing that oozes versatility and impacts winning in a number of ways, Haralson is a certified shot-creator for both himself and others and feels comfortable handling the ball. He can also serve as a small-ball four if the situation calls for it. The five-star forward is comfortable initiating offense, pushing the breaks and taking defenders off the bounce, as he’s one of the more reliable in-traffic finishers in the class. His long-range jumper is well above average but not the focal point of his offensive game. He functions best as a point-forward of sorts thanks to his athleticism, floor vision and knack for making wise decisions with the ball in his hands. He’ll take the next step as his jumper becomes more consistent and he adds muscle in a college conditioning program. Friendly, there’s major upside seeing as though he’s capable of defending 1-4 on most nights and will become even more of a weapon in that end of the floor as he gets stronger. Haralson is an excellent positional rebounder, and his skill on that front should translate to the college well rather seamlessly.



WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE FIGHTING IRISH