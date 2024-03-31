Just after scoring 23 points to lead No. 4 Alabama past No. 6 Clemson, Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears answered the infamous question on whether high school hoops clout factors in for success during the madness of March.

“I’m 6-1, I ain’t have all the potential like these guys did in high school,” Sears said. “But hard work is undefeated! Hard work is undefeated.”

As four teams punched their tickets for Glendale this past weekend we zeroed in on four stars and took a look back at where they stood during their high school playing days before breaking down how they were able to steal the spotlight.