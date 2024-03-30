Advertisement

Chase Hunter, Clemson

Chase Hunter, Clemson

HS ranking: 105 Hunter was a solidified scorer at the point in high school, using the combination of his athleticism and efficient trigger from deep to keep the defense off-balance for Westlake High School. That led to his four-star rating in 2019, and him, ultimately, picking the Tigers over Auburn. On Thursday, Hunter posted 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the No. 7 Tigers past No. 2 Arizona, 77-72.

Grant Nelson, Alabama

Grant Nelson, Alabama

HS ranking: N/A Don't look for Nelson in the Rivals150 during his senior year in 2020, the versatile forward flew well below the radar during his high school playing days. Nelson dominated the competition at North Dakota State and transferred to Alabama last spring. On Thursday, he dropped 24 points and 12 rebounds to help the No. 4 Crimson Tide pull off the 89-87 upset over No. 1 North Carolina.

Terrence Shannon, Illinois

Terrence Shannon Jr. (AP Images)

HS ranking: 62 The uber-athletic southpaw used his high-wire act and unrelenting motor to dominate the competition in high school, finishing as a four-star prospect and committing to Texas Tech over Illinois before coming back to Champaign in 2022. On Thursday, Shannon scored 29 points and snagged five rebounds to lead the No. 3 Fighting Illini past No. 2 Iowa State, 72-69.

DJ Horne, N.C. State

DJ Horne (AP Images)

HS ranking: N/A Horne always had a knack for scoring the ball, back in his playing days at Trinity Christian in high school. Still, that didn't earn him a spot in the Rivals150 during his senior season in 2019. The three-star prospect committed to Illinois State before transferring to the Wolfpack last year. On Friday, he scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead No. 11 N.C. State past No. 2 Marquette, 67-58.

Zach Edey, Purdue

Zach Edey (AP Images)

HS ranking: N/A The Canadian big man fell below the radar in high school, but emerged as a force at IMG Academy during his senior season, culminating in his three-star rating in 2020. Edey picked Purdue over Baylor and Santa Clara. Edey totaled 27 points and 14 rebounds in Purdue's rout of Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.

Jeremy Roach, Duke

