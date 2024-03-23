March Madness: Where the stars of the first round were ranked in HS
We’re still weeks away from hearing Luther Vandross’ version of the NCAA Tournament classic “One Shining Moment,” but that didn’t stop a handful of players from staking their claim at a cameo in the highly anticipated tournament wrap after the 2024 champion is crowned.
We analyzed a group of first-round stars and looked back on where they were ranked during their high school playing days before breaking down how they were able to steal the spotlight in round one.
*****
2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team
2026 Rankings: Top 100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****
Dae Dae Grant, Duquesne
HS ranking: N/A
Grant led the Dukes to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1977 and then decided to stick around, dropping 19 points, three rebounds and two assists as No. 11 Duquesne took out No. 6 BYU, 71-67. The fifth-year senior guard was a bucket even in high school, averaging 26.3 points en route to being named All-State. Grant committed to Miami (Ohio) out of high school.
*****
Jermaine Couisnard, Oregon
HS ranking: N/A
Couisnard was a three-star prospect with a reputation for filling it up from the perimeter when he graduated in 2018. He ultimately committed to South Carolina over interest from Illinois, Louisville, Bradley and others.
Coincidentally, the fifth-year senior went off against his former team, scoring a career-high 40 points to lead the Ducks past the Gamecocks, 87-73, on Thursday.
*****
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
HS ranking: N/A
Walker, a former three-star prospect, was an ultra-quick guard who starred at Christ the King before committing to Northeastern. On Thursday, he scored 19 points as the No. 9 Spartans knocked off No. 8 Mississippi State, 69-51.
*****
Jack Gohlke, Oakland
HS ranking: N/A
Gohlke wasn’t on the national radar in high school but had a reputation as a marksman at Pewaukee High School. He committed to D-II Hillsdale College and transferred to Oakland this season.
Gohlke drained 10 threes and scored 32 points to pull off, arguably, the upset of the first round as No. 14 Oakland knocked off No. 3 Kentucky, 80-76 on Thursday.
*****
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
HS ranking: 27
Bacot checked in at No. 27 overall in the Rivals150 in 2019, using his size and strength to earn a reputation as, arguably, the most dominant low post presence in the class. The 6-foot-9 forward ultimately picked the Tar Heels over archrival Duke, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Villanova and VCU.
He scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 1 North Carolina past No. 16 Wagner, 90-62 on Thursday.
*****
Mark Sears, Alabama
HS ranking: N/A
Sears was a three-star scoring point guard from Hargrave Military Academy who committed to Ohio over UAB and South Alabama. On Friday he scored 30 points to lead No. 4 Alabama past No. 13 College of Charleston, 109-96.
*****
Donovan Clingan, Connecticut
HS ranking: 39
Clingan’s reputation as a versatile and dominant low post scorer was cemented during his high school playing days, which led to a recruiting battle that most had Iowa winning. Still, in the end the Huskies snagged a gem of a pickup in 2022.
On Friday, the 7-foot-1 center scored 19 points to lead No. 1 Connecticut past Stetson, 91-52.
*****
John Poulakidas, Yale
HS ranking: N/A
Poulakidas’ reputation as a southpaw sniper earned him multiple offers, but in the end, Yale won out over Loyola Chicago, Wake Forest, Minnesota, Butler and George Washington.
On Friday, he scored 28 points to help the No. 13 Bulldogs upset No. 4 Auburn, 78-76.
*****
Ryan Langborg, Northwestern
HS ranking: N/A
Langborg may not have had multiple high major offers in high school, but his legend as a scoring machine was cemented after posting a La Jolla Country Day School record 2,456 points for his career then committing to Princeton.
He committed to Northwestern as a grad transfer this season and on Friday posted 27 points to lead the No. 9 Wildcats past No. 8 FAU, 77-65, in overtime.
*****
Zach Edey, Purdue
HS ranking: N/A
Edey was a bit of a hidden gem in Canada but showed signs of the dominant force that was to come as a senior at IMG Academy. He picked the Boilermakers over Baylor and Santa Clara.
On Friday, Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to lead No. 1 Purdue past No. 16 Grambling, 78-50.