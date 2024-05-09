HOOVER, Ala. – Kaden Magwood is worth watching closely in the months ahead. The four-star point guard is already ranked No. 116 in the country largely based on his scoring prowess, but his development as a passer and a defender has been obvious so far this spring.

Magwood is running with undefeated Team Loaded on the adidas 3SSB circuit and will play in front of a long list of high-major coaches as the leader of a stacked grassroots team.

Rivals recently caught up with the 6-foot-3 Magwood to discuss his recruitment and what could be next as he attempts to navigate toward a commitment.

*****

ON POSSIBLE VISITS:

“Most likely, I’ll be going to Georgia Tech and West Virginia, but I’m still trying to set those up.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIPS WITH GEORGIA TECH AND WEST VIRGINIA:

“I talk to coach [Karl] Hobbs mostly at Georgia Tech. I haven’t talked to coach [Damon] Stoudamire yet. Then, at West Virginia, I talk with coach [Chester] Frazier. That was my guy when he was at Illinois. Now he’s recruiting me for West Virginia. I’m building a relationship with coach [Darian] DeVries, but I already have one with coach Frazier.”

ON PAST UNOFFICIAL VISITS:

“I took unofficials to Alabama, Illinois, Virginia Tech and Application State.”

ON SCHOOLS WITH WHICH HE’S IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT:

“West Virginia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Providence and a few others.”

ON WHERE HE’S ORIGINALLY FROM:

“I’m from Louisville originally but I've moved around a little.”

ON IF HE’S HEARD FROM THE NEW LOUISVILLE STAFF:

“They haven't talked to me yet, which is kind of upsetting because I’m a Louisville guy. I really don’t think that much about it, though.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I’m a scoring point guard that can really score the ball. I can also pass and play defense. I think I rebound well for my side.”