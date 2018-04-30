“It went very good,” Fagan told UGASports.com after visitng Georgia earlier this month. “What stood out was the vision of where [ Tom Crean ] wants to take the program and how he would like me to help if I decided to come.”

Tye Fagan received his release from Middle Tennessee last month after Kermit Davis and his staff made the move to Ole Miss . Upon opening up his recruitment, he became a hot commodity among high-major programs in the southeast. Earlier today, the three-star guard in the 2018 class ended his recruitment once again and is headed to Georgia .

Although he initially was unsure of Georgia’s new coach, Crean won Fagan over on his official visit.

“When we first met I honestly didn’t think/know if I was going to be able to get into him,” Fagan said. “But he’s a great guy.”

Along with Georgia, Fagan took visits to Auburn and Ole Miss, and had planned to take one to Xavier this weekend before coming down with a decision. He becomes Crean’s first commitment since taking over at Georgia last month, and joins four-star power forward Amanze Ngumezi and three-star small forward Jojo Toppins in his 2018 class.

As a senior this year at Upson Lee in Thomaston (Ga.), Fagan averaged 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.4 per game. For the second straight year, Upson Lee went undefeated and won the 4A state championship in Georgia, which means he finished his high school career winning 63 straight games.