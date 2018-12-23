FORT MYERS, Fla. – Three-star forward Elijah Taylor , arguably one of the hardest-playing big men in America, is on the cusp of breaking out. The 6-foot-7 prospect is hearing the most from Princeton , Seton Hall and VCU at the moment, but more interest should be on the way soon.

Princeton: “They don’t offer scholarships but I could be set for life but also be good athletically and play. I want to go where I can be set academically and athletically. That is one thing that I will look at is the school that I choose will have to have good academic standards. It can’t be full athletics and no academics. It has to have both.”

Seton Hall: “They are saying that I am exactly what they need. They are pretty small this year and they lose a lot and they need a force down low in 2020. I could be that versatile player that they could look to and come in as a freshman.

“I was there for a practice and get a feel for the atmosphere. I didn’t really get to see the campus but I really enjoyed being out there. I went and saw them play Kentucky at Madison Square Garden. The energy was amazing. It was just really nice to be around.”

VCU: “They are saying you would fit right in and that you could come and play right now! I feel like it would fit my style of play completely. I could get out and run with guys that are about what I am about.

“I am just grateful that they took a look. I recognize all schools that take a look before I blow out. The ones that were there before all of this, those are going to be the ones that I am going to look at.”