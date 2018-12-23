Three-star Elijah Taylor is on the cusp of breaking out
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Three-star forward Elijah Taylor, arguably one of the hardest-playing big men in America, is on the cusp of breaking out. The 6-foot-7 prospect is hearing the most from Princeton, Seton Hall and VCU at the moment, but more interest should be on the way soon.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Princeton: “They don’t offer scholarships but I could be set for life but also be good athletically and play. I want to go where I can be set academically and athletically. That is one thing that I will look at is the school that I choose will have to have good academic standards. It can’t be full athletics and no academics. It has to have both.”
Seton Hall: “They are saying that I am exactly what they need. They are pretty small this year and they lose a lot and they need a force down low in 2020. I could be that versatile player that they could look to and come in as a freshman.
“I was there for a practice and get a feel for the atmosphere. I didn’t really get to see the campus but I really enjoyed being out there. I went and saw them play Kentucky at Madison Square Garden. The energy was amazing. It was just really nice to be around.”
VCU: “They are saying you would fit right in and that you could come and play right now! I feel like it would fit my style of play completely. I could get out and run with guys that are about what I am about.
“I am just grateful that they took a look. I recognize all schools that take a look before I blow out. The ones that were there before all of this, those are going to be the ones that I am going to look at.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Taylor has taken unofficial visits to George Washington, Princeton, Seton Hall, Temple and VCU in recent months. While nothing is planned for now, he does have plan on hitting the road again in the spring.
“After the season, I plan to take a few official visits,” he said. “I plan to use them all in the spring and take advantage of it.”
He went on to say that George Washington and Temple could be two of the programs that receive an official visit from him next year. Until then, look for Taylor to solidify his standing as one of the top frontcourt juniors from the Northeast this winter.