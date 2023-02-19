Rivals.com recently caught up with the junior to discuss where his recruitment stands as well as what may be next for his process.

Class of 2024 forward Chance Puryear’s junior season ended abruptly with a wrist fracture last week. But while the injury will sideline him for an undetermined amount of time, the Dallas Carter High school standout is already on the radar of college coaches and should continue to turn heads once he returns to action.

ON SCHOOLS HE SPEAKS WITH

“I talk to SMU a lot. Saint Louis, too. I already have a good relationship with [assistant coach] Phil [Forte]. I talk to Iowa State a little too – Coach [JR] Blount.”

ON SLU COACH PHIL FORTE

“We have a connection to where we talk a lot, and it’s not always about basketball. He tells me about the team and some of their games and all that. I’m actually looking forward to getting up there to St, Louis sometime soon.”

ON SMU

“I took an unofficial there. We went to a football game and did the unofficial visit stuff. It was really nice. Coach [Rob] Lanier. So are Coach [Josten] Crow and Coach [Chris] Kreider and all those coaches. They check all my boxes.”

ON IOWA STATE

“I really don’t know much about them yet. I’ve gotten some information on them and I’ll learn more as I keep talking to them.”

ON IF HE WANTS TO STAY IN TEXAS FOR COLLEGE

“To be honest, I really don't want to stay close to Texas. It really doesn't matter that much. I really just want to go wherever I fit.”

ON WHEN HE HOPES TO COMMIT

“I have plenty of time. I’m just putting work in and watching everything come to me. I’m only 16, so I have plenty of time and more things to worry about than just college. I won't really worry that much until my senior year.”

ON HIS DREAM SCHOOL

“A dream school for me is North Carolina, but I’ve always wanted to play out on the East Coast. That or stay somewhere down south.”