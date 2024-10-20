Miles Sadler putting country on notice

in other news
Tony Bennett, longtime Virginia coach, unexpectedly retires
Virginia's first game of the season is just three weeks away.
One-on-One with five-star guard Caleb Holt
Five-star 2026 guard Caleb Holt discusses recent offers from UConn and Kentucky, along with much more.
One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony
Four-star guard Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, sits down for an exclusive with Rivals.
Five high-profile recruitments that are two-team races
Many high-profile recruitments are coming down to a final two, include Kiyan Anthony deciding between USC and Syracuse.
LSU lands four-star point guard Jalen Reece
Four-star point guard Jalen Reece committed to LSU on Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS - Miles Sadler doesn’t want there to be any confusion after his dominant summer in the Nike EYBL.
The 6-foot speedster’s production - 20 points and five assists a game for AZ Unity in the E16 division - was no flash in the pan; instead, it’s the foundation for what will be a dominant junior season.
“I came out wanting to separate myself as one of the top point guards and players in my class,” said Sadler, a junior. “I feel like I did that, now I have to take it to another level.”
He was certainly on brand Friday at the Border League, posting 18 points to lead Bella Vista past Oak Ridge.
The consistent production over time has brought in offers and interest from LSU, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Iowa and Mississippi State.
His most recent interest has come from UCLA, Stanford, Texas and Oklahoma.
Sadler plans to visit Arizona State in early November and could potentially visit Cal soon.
“It feels great to have the schools jumping in more and more,” Sadler said. “Honestly, it just shows me the work is paying off. I know my game has grown a lot over the summer.”
Specifically, Sadler said he’s grown leaps and bounds on the defensive end and with his mentality regarding how he shows up as a floor general.
“I’m just so much more active, playing the passing lanes and getting steals and all of that stuff,” Sadler said. “There’s so much more that goes into winning. I concentrate on the little things more than I did before.”
That growth was palpable over the past two days, Sadler’s been a pest on both ends of the floor and igniting offense and overall production as a result.
“I want to be considered one of the best in the country,” Sadler said. “Playing in the Nike EYBL Scholastic last year I learned a lot going against some of the best guards in the country. I feel like here this weekend I just want to set the tone for the season.”