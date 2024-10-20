Miles Sadler putting country on notice

“I came out wanting to separate myself as one of the top point guards and players in my class,” said Sadler, a junior. “I feel like I did that, now I have to take it to another level.”

The 6-foot speedster’s production - 20 points and five assists a game for AZ Unity in the E16 division - was no flash in the pan; instead, it’s the foundation for what will be a dominant junior season.

LAS VEGAS - Miles Sadler doesn’t want there to be any confusion after his dominant summer in the Nike EYBL.

He was certainly on brand Friday at the Border League, posting 18 points to lead Bella Vista past Oak Ridge.

The consistent production over time has brought in offers and interest from LSU, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Iowa and Mississippi State.

His most recent interest has come from UCLA, Stanford, Texas and Oklahoma.

Sadler plans to visit Arizona State in early November and could potentially visit Cal soon.

“It feels great to have the schools jumping in more and more,” Sadler said. “Honestly, it just shows me the work is paying off. I know my game has grown a lot over the summer.”

Specifically, Sadler said he’s grown leaps and bounds on the defensive end and with his mentality regarding how he shows up as a floor general.

“I’m just so much more active, playing the passing lanes and getting steals and all of that stuff,” Sadler said. “There’s so much more that goes into winning. I concentrate on the little things more than I did before.”

That growth was palpable over the past two days, Sadler’s been a pest on both ends of the floor and igniting offense and overall production as a result.

“I want to be considered one of the best in the country,” Sadler said. “Playing in the Nike EYBL Scholastic last year I learned a lot going against some of the best guards in the country. I feel like here this weekend I just want to set the tone for the season.”