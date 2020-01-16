HIGHLAND, Ill. -- Things are all coming together at the right time for versatile wing Kobe Clark and he illustrated that over the weekend with a well-rounded outing at the Highland Shootout.



A 6-foot-6 senior at St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon who has always intrigued with talent, he's putting things together during his final year of high school and as a result his recruitment has started to take off.



"For my senior year I was working on my game every day in the summer," Clark told Rivals.com. "I just kept pushing and working hard and the work is starting to show. I know that I'm better than a lot of people think and know that if I keep working my time will come."

Clark has taken one official visit to Evansville and entered the season with offers from Saint Louis, Lousiana-Monroe, Missouri State and Southeast Missouri State. Now, Georgetown has offered, so has Tulsa and others like Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU have shown interest with more schools reaching out as each week passes.



"I can lead and I can do a little bit of everything on the court," said Clark. "I'm comfortable whether you want me to be a scorer, rebound the ball or pass to others. I can also play defense. I'm working on my ball handling because I want to try and be a one or a two, big guard."