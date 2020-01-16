Senior wing Kobe Clark's recruitment entering high major realm
HIGHLAND, Ill. -- Things are all coming together at the right time for versatile wing Kobe Clark and he illustrated that over the weekend with a well-rounded outing at the Highland Shootout.
A 6-foot-6 senior at St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon who has always intrigued with talent, he's putting things together during his final year of high school and as a result his recruitment has started to take off.
"For my senior year I was working on my game every day in the summer," Clark told Rivals.com. "I just kept pushing and working hard and the work is starting to show. I know that I'm better than a lot of people think and know that if I keep working my time will come."
Clark has taken one official visit to Evansville and entered the season with offers from Saint Louis, Lousiana-Monroe, Missouri State and Southeast Missouri State. Now, Georgetown has offered, so has Tulsa and others like Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU have shown interest with more schools reaching out as each week passes.
"I can lead and I can do a little bit of everything on the court," said Clark. "I'm comfortable whether you want me to be a scorer, rebound the ball or pass to others. I can also play defense. I'm working on my ball handling because I want to try and be a one or a two, big guard."
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Clark discussed his Evansville visit and two schools that he would like to try and set up visits with in Georgetown and TCU.
Evansville: "The visit was great, I liked everything there. They really showed me a lot of love."
Georgetown: "That's a really good school, I was happy and really excited that they offered. They see me as a versatile guy who can do it all, I want to take a visit out there."
TCU: "I've just always liked it in Texas, there's just something about it down there that I can't explain. I just really want to get down there and see what they have going on."
RIVALS' REACTION
Clark is easily one of the most intriguing available wings in the country and he has tremendous upside.
He's every bit of 6-foot-6, is a good athlete and can play anywhere on the perimeter on the offensive end and defend them all on the other side of the ball. Clark is a potential high level glue player and a utility guard who has many similarities to Kansas starter Marcus Garrett.
There's still time to get involved with Clark as well. He's not put too much into his recruitment just yet and is waiting until after his season ends to take a deep dive into his options.
"I'm wide open," said Clark. "I'll play anywhere. I've never had a dream school or anything like that. I'll play wherever. I just want to get through this season and figure things out from there.