WASHINGTON, DC. – Jordan Hawkins is near his breakout but already a handful of prominent programs have placed the four-star wing high up on their recruiting board. Following a strong showing at the National Hoops Festival on Sunday, Hawkins recapped his high school transfer, the one program standing out and the others in the mix. “I am enjoying it a lot,” Hawkins said about his first year at DeMatha Catholic. “The transition has been really smooth and the guys have been great and so has Coach (Mike) Jones.” Xavier has invested the greatest in Hawkins, he told Rivals.com, though Florida, George Washington, and Marquette are also heavily involved.

Florida: “They have a lot of good people down there. I feel like it is a great team and a great program. They are really a defensive-minded team.” Marquette: “That is a Big East team. That is a great conference and I feel like at Marquette, they let you get buckets there.” Xavier: “Coach (Jonas) Hayes, whenever I met him, he told me that I had the smoothest jump shot that he has ever seen. Those were the first words that he ever said whenever he met me. He is a great guy and I love that whole coaching staff. It is a great program and it is in the Big East. They are on the up this year.”

