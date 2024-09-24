Rivals Rankings Week: Biggest storylines from updated Rivals150 rankings

The Rivals150 for the class of 2025 has received its facelift. The name at the top of the list remains familiar, as five-star wing A.J. Dybantsa narrowly defended his turf, but there were other significant moves abound in the update. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy discusses some of the more high-profile shifts and storylines that defined the rankings refresh

THE BATTLE FOR THE TOP SPOT TIGHTENS

A.J. Dybantsa (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Truth be told, I was extremely tempted to rank Cameron Boozer No. 1 in this update based on his remarkable consistency, winning pedigree and his ability to stuff box scores day in and day out for years. He even sat on the No. 1 line on our internal spreadsheet for a bit. The fact that he seems to win at every level, including in multiple head-to-head showdowns with current No. 1 A.J. Dybantsa, pushed me to the verge of making a change at the top. Ultimately, other Rivals rankings contributors talked me out of it during our meetings, but it’s a situation we'll be monitoring during the high school season. That’s all to say, we here at Rivals don’t view Dybantsa’s lead as insurmountable. Yes, part of our jobs is projecting through the NBA Draft, and Dybantsa’s body type, fluidity, perimeter skills and versatility give him a higher upside than that of the slightly more limited Boozer. Still, there's something to be said about Boozer’s high floor and near-zero bust factor. You could make a strong case for either mega-prospect as the No. 1 player in the country, and it’s becoming bizarre that so few are willing to make the one for Boozer.

HELLO, MATTHEW ABLE

I was one of the first national voices to write about Abel back in 2022 and was impressed by his long-term potential at that time. The 6-foot-5 Miami commit experienced some peaks and valleys in the year or so that followed and couldn’t quite find consistent footing from a development standpoint … until this summer. The long, smooth guard took massive steps forward this year playing with Austin Rivers SE Elite on the adidas circuit and looked like the kind of player most thought he could one day become for most of the grassroots season. Today, Able was rewarded with a Rivals150 debut at No. 25. The massive jump was the product of turning potential into production and developing a reliable jumper from deep. He also showed some shot-creation prowess and an improved handle.

NATE AMENT VAULTS INTO TOP FIVE

Nate Ament (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Speaking of prospects that turned sky-high potential into consistent production, few have done such a thing at a higher level than Nate Ament. The long, skilled combo forward has an all-around game that includes long-range shooting, shot blocking, defensive versatility and the ability to take defenders off the bounce. Ament was No. 10 prior to today’s update but now checks in at No. 4. He is considering programs such as Duke, Virginia, Kansas, Kentucky and others

CHRIS CENAC CONTINUES HIS CLIMB