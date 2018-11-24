Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Kelly Kline/Under Armour

CONFERENCE REPORT CARDS: ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

The dust has settled on the Early Signing Period, and while some Big East programs cleaned up, others have more work to do in the spring. Dan McDonald breaks down the SEC's best and worst of the early period. MORE: EARLY SIGNING PERIOD WINNERS AND LOSERS

HEAD OF THE CLASS

Jay Wright and the Villanova staff took advantage of winning their second national title in three years by signing the No. 2 overall class. The Wildcats surprised a lot of people by reeling in five-star big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl last month after it had long been speculated that Kansas would be tough to beat. Alongside him in the class is five-star guard Bryan Antoine, four-star guard Justin Moore, and four-star big man Eric Dixon.

BEST SURPRISE

Xavier’s first recruiting class under new coach Travis Steele looks to be in line with what Chris Mack had been doing the past several years. The Musketeers check in at No. 14 overall with a strong five-man class, headlined by four-star prospects Dahmir Bishop, KyKy Tandy and Daniel Ramsey.

WORST SURPRISE

The bad news for the league is that Villanova (No. 2) and Xavier (No. 14) are the only two programs ranked inside the top 25 classes. DePaul surprisingly is next at 27th overall, but for the Big East to stay among the top nationally, it needs a better effort on the recruiting trail.

NEXT SEMESTER

Cole Anthony remains unsigned as we close out the early signing period, but Georgetown remains in the mix for the top guard in the class. North Carolina has generated a lot of buzz with Anthony so far, but it will be interesting to see if the Hoyas can gain some ground on the Tar Heels and possibly sign him.

REPORT CARD