The dust is settling on the early signing period, and while some Big 12 programs cleaned up, there are others have more work to do in the spring. Eric Bossi breaks down the Big 12’s best and worst of the early period.

HEAD OF THE CLASS

Shaka Smart and Texas have the only Big 12 class that currently ranks in the top-10 nationally – although Oklahoma is right on their heels at No. 11. Smart worked hard to keep skilled five-star big man Will Baker home in Austin and they came from behind to land late-blooming top-50 wing Donovan Williams. Four-star Bahamian big man Kai Jones is another who is long on potential as the Horns build a gigantic frontcourt for the future.

BEST SURPRISE

Oklahoma has a solid five-man class and they had to work harder than many will ever know for point guard De’Vion Harmon. The last year was filled with one rumor after another that the top-35 floor general’s commitment was shaky at best. Despite a deck that seemed stacked against them at times, Lon Kruger and his staff overcame to keep Harmon in the fold and he’ll probably start for as long as he’s in Norman.

WORST SURPRISE

We wrote all along that Jeremiah Robinson-Earl wasn’t a lock for Kansas but at the same time, we still had to see him go elsewhere to really believe it would happen. The Jayhawks don’t miss often on top tier local talent, but it had to be tough to lose the top-10 big man with ties to the program to Jay Wright and Villanova.

NEXT SEMESTER

The Jayhawks have a pair of solid four-star prospects in point guard Isaac McBride and wing Christian Braun and both should add quality depth as they develop into more regular contributors. But the Jayhawks need an instant impact guy or two and the recruitment of top-10 forward Matthew Hurt will be one of the closest watched races out there. The Jayhawks are also involved with the top remaining shooting guard Cassius Stanley and high-upside big man Zeke Nnaji. Nnaji picks from the Jayhawks, Arizona, Baylor, North Carolina, Purdue and UCLA later this week.

