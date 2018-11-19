Report Card: Breaking down the early signings in the Big 12
The dust is settling on the early signing period, and while some Big 12 programs cleaned up, there are others have more work to do in the spring.
Eric Bossi breaks down the Big 12’s best and worst of the early period.
HEAD OF THE CLASS
Shaka Smart and Texas have the only Big 12 class that currently ranks in the top-10 nationally – although Oklahoma is right on their heels at No. 11. Smart worked hard to keep skilled five-star big man Will Baker home in Austin and they came from behind to land late-blooming top-50 wing Donovan Williams. Four-star Bahamian big man Kai Jones is another who is long on potential as the Horns build a gigantic frontcourt for the future.
BEST SURPRISE
Oklahoma has a solid five-man class and they had to work harder than many will ever know for point guard De’Vion Harmon. The last year was filled with one rumor after another that the top-35 floor general’s commitment was shaky at best. Despite a deck that seemed stacked against them at times, Lon Kruger and his staff overcame to keep Harmon in the fold and he’ll probably start for as long as he’s in Norman.
WORST SURPRISE
We wrote all along that Jeremiah Robinson-Earl wasn’t a lock for Kansas but at the same time, we still had to see him go elsewhere to really believe it would happen. The Jayhawks don’t miss often on top tier local talent, but it had to be tough to lose the top-10 big man with ties to the program to Jay Wright and Villanova.
NEXT SEMESTER
The Jayhawks have a pair of solid four-star prospects in point guard Isaac McBride and wing Christian Braun and both should add quality depth as they develop into more regular contributors. But the Jayhawks need an instant impact guy or two and the recruitment of top-10 forward Matthew Hurt will be one of the closest watched races out there. The Jayhawks are also involved with the top remaining shooting guard Cassius Stanley and high-upside big man Zeke Nnaji. Nnaji picks from the Jayhawks, Arizona, Baylor, North Carolina, Purdue and UCLA later this week.
REPORT CARD
Baylor: C-. The Bears have only signed one player, wing Jordan Turner. He’s a native Texan who is growing and could be a combo forward matchup problem in the long run.
Iowa State: C+. Luke Anderson is a former Rivals150 combo forward who can shoot with range while Tre Jackson is a combo guard with athletic potential. The key to the class Marcedus Leech a former top-50 player who has fought injury, a return to form by him totally changes this class.
Kansas: C+. Isaac McBride and Christian Braun will provide depth and be good upperclassmen but this Jayhawks class needs some star power.
Kansas State: C+. Chicago wing Dajuan Gordon could prove to be one of the biggest steals in the Big 12. However, coming off of their Elite Eight run the Wildcats were hoping for a little more pop.
Oklahoma: B+. Headlined by top-35 point guard De’Vion Harmon the Sooners' class is deep and balanced. JUCO signees Alondes Williams and Corbin Merritt will help to add experience.
Oklahoma State: B. Mike Boynton and his staff recruit relentlessly and it’s starting to show. Marcus Watson is a potentially explosive wing and one of three Rivals150 prospects they’ve signed as part of a top-25 class.
TCU: B. Headlined by athletic combo guard P.J. Fuller, the Horned Frogs' class ranks among the top-30 classes nationally.
Texas: A-. The best class in the conference at this point, it features a five-star in Will Baker and a pair of high upside four-stars in Donovan Williams and Kai Jones.
Texas Tech: B+. Combo guard Jahmius Ramsey is the highest-ranked player ever signed by the Red Raiders in the Rivals.com era and headlines a top-20 class.
West Virginia: B. Five-star big man Oscar Tshiebwe looks to have been built from scratch by Bob Huggins himself. He’ll be a star in Morgantown while point guard Miles McBride could be another under recruited find.