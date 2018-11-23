Dan McDonald breaks down the SEC's best and worst of the early period.

The dust has settled on the Early Signing Period, and while some SEC programs cleaned up, others have more work to do in the spring.

Mike White and his staff did a terrific job adding some serious talent at Florida in the Early Signing Period. Keeping five-star guard Tre Mann and four-star big man Omar Payne home, while going out of state to sign five-star guard Scottie Lewis is a major recruiting haul for Florida.

This one is easy. Many thought on the eve of five-star guard Josiah James ’ decision that he would stay home for college and choose Clemson . It shocked the recruiting world when he picked Tennessee , and was a major boost for the Volunteers.

The worst news for the league for any team came just this week when James Wiseman picked Memphis over Kentucky . It’s not that John Calipari can’t go out and get another quality big man, but many thought the Wildcats had the lead until Penny Hardaway took the job at Memphis.

Kentucky remains in the mix for some of the top players in the country such as Vernon Carey Jr. and Jaden McDaniels . With news of Anthony Edwards reclassifying back into the 2019 class, the Wildcats could potentially be in the mix for him as well.

Alabama: B

The Crimson Tide went out of state to sign three Rivals150 prospects.



Arkansas: C–

The lone signee for the Razorbacks is in-state guard Justice Hill.

Auburn: A–

Bruce Pearl did what he loves to do on the recruiting trail and that is raid the state of Georgia for top talent such as Isaac Okoro and Jaylin Williams.

Florida: A

Not much can be said for the Gators other than Mike White and his staff knocked it out of the park early in the 2019 class.

Georgia: B–

Tom Crean’s first class in Athens includes a talented four-star scoring wing in Jaykwon Walton and an intriguing four-star forward in Toumani Camari.

Kentucky: A–

Big Blue Nation landed three good ones early, but the class will largely be judged on how John Calipari’s staff finishes off the class late.

LSU: C

Will Wade’s early haul includes one of the better scorers in the country in James Bishop and JUCO scoring guard Charles Manning Jr.

Missouri: C+

Cuonzo Martin hauled in two more four-star prospects to kickstart the 2019 class as he continues to build up the Tigers' program.

Mississippi State: B–

Perimeter firepower was the focus for Ben Howland early in the 2019 cycle and the Bulldogs added three good ones with four-star wing Elias King being the headliner.

Ole Miss: B

Kermit Davis reeled in a pair of four-stars in his first recruiting cycle in Oxford along with a pair of three-star big men.

South Carolina: C

Frank Martin added some toughness to his program with his two three-star signees, Trae Hannibal and Wildens Levesque.

Tennessee: B

Landing Josiah James was a major recruiting victory for Rick Barnes.

Texas A&M: B+

Billy Kennedy’s top 15 class consists of three in-state, four-star prospects along with a late addition of three-star forward Kobe Brown out of Alabama.

Vanderbilt: C+

Austin Crowley and Dylan Disu are the early signees for Bryce Drew and should develop into quality players for the Commodores.