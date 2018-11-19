Samuell Williamson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

PODCAST: Eric Bossi and Corey Evans discuss the Early Signing Period The dust is settling on the Early Signing Period, and while some ACC programs cleaned up, there are others with more work to do in the spring. Eric Bossi breaks down the ACC’s best and worst of the early period.

HEAD OF THE CLASS

Louisville is too good of a job and has too much history for the program to just totally fall off. However, after a few years of tough headlines off the floor and the dismissal of Rick Pitino, it would have been understanding if new coach Chris Mack had a difficult year or two on the recruiting trail. The understanding isn’t needed as Mack and his staff currently have the third-ranked class nationally. It’s true that the number of players they’ve signed has helped the overall ranking, but it’s a great class to build on. Wing Samuell Williamson is a top-35 player and looks to be the jewel of the class.

BEST SURPRISE

Florida State landed a signature from top-40 wing Patrick Williams and given that he’s a year young for the senior class, has tremendous size and is rapidly improving, he may still be a bit undervalued. Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles had to have been plenty surprised when both North Carolina and Duke chose to take a pass on recruiting Williams. The Tobacco Road bluebloods' indifference with Williams helped to clear a path to Tallahassee.

WORST SURPRISE

Duke (No. 15) and North Carolina (No. 19) each have a class that ranks in the top 20 nationally and both the Blue Devils (Wendell Moore) and Tar Heels (Armando Bacot) have landed a five-star prospect in the early period. However, it’s been surprising to see both of them coming up short on players that they were presumed to have led on or who had openly called one or the other their dream school. Neither of these programs is in any danger of falling off, but by their lofty standards there have been “struggles”.

NEXT SEMESTER

All eyes are on Cole Anthony and whether or not Roy Wlliams and North Carolina can close on the nation’s top point guard. The Heels have been the rumored leader behind the scenes for a while now and have already hosted him for an official visit. They could really use a playmaker who can log big minutes next season and he’s perfect. Their competition is Georgetown, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wake Forest.

REPORT CARD