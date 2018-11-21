E.J. Liddell Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

The dust is settling on the Early Signing Period, and while some Big Ten programs cleaned up, others have more work to do in the spring. Eric Bossi breaks down the Big Ten’s best and worst of the early period. CONFERENCE REPORT CARDS: ACC | Big 12

HEAD OF THE CLASS

In his second year on the job at Ohio State, Chris Holtmann has put together the Big Ten’s best recruiting class. Five-star point guard D.J. Carton headlines the group that also includes four-star combo forwards E.J. Liddell and Alonzo Gaffney. The signings of Carton and Liddell were made even sweeter by the fact that the Buckeyes had to defeat stiff competition from conference rivals to land each of them.

BEST SURPRISE

For whatever reason, it always looked like high-scoring combo guard Mark “Rocket” Watts would leave his home state of Michigan for college. As things wound down in his recruitment he appeared to be on his way to Florida State. Then, out of nowhere he put the brakes on things with Florida State and made a surprise commitment to Tom Izzo and Michigan State, giving the Spartans an explosive scorer who ranks in the top 50 nationally.

WORST SURPRISE

Minnesota really took a bad beat when combo forward Tray Jackson backed out on it. He committed to the Golden Gophers after the summer and the four-star looked to be the best possible replacement for senior Jordan Murphy. Then, out of nowhere he decommitted from the Gophers and committed to Missouri within a few hours.

NEXT SEMESTER

All eyes are turning to Indiana, where the Hoosiers once again find themselves battling with some very successful big-name programs to keep homegrown five-star talent home. Last year Archie Miller and his staff pulled it off with shooting guard Romeo Langford, and this year they’ve got their eyes on a pair of five-stars in big man Trayce Jackson-Davis and forward Keion Brooks. Landing at least one is a must and would make for recruiting success. Both would be cause for a party in Bloomington.

