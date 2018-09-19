A four-star prospect from Valparaiso (Ind.) High who ranks No. 75 nationally, the 6-foot-4 Newman confirmed to Rivals.com that he has committed and there's no doubt that has been a major target of the Boilermakers for some time now. For very good reason, too.

Matt Painter and Purdue have landed their third 2019 prospect from the state of Indiana and Brandon Newman could turn out to be a big get.

One of the best jump shooters in the Midwest, Newman projects not only as potential multiple year starter in the backcourt who could develop into one of the Big Ten's best two way players, but he's built to come in and contribute from day one.

Though he's more wiry than strong, Newman is tough and he's efficient with his ball handling. In addition to his ability to bomb away from deep, Newman has an excellent mid range game and is capable of finishing through contact and drawing trips to the free throw line. On top of that, he's got tremendous prowess as a defender and should be comfortable switching from his natural shooting guard position onto opposing point guards and small forwards.

Newman joins a pair of fellow Indiana natives in four-star combo forward Mason Gillis and three-star guard Isaiah Thompson as early pledges. Next, the Boilermakers are hoping to add top 50 forward Malik Hall who began a string of official visits by tripping to Purdue last weekend.

Purdue's class currently ranks No. 14 overall in the 2019 team rankings.

