Tre Mitchell Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

TRE MITCHELL MOVING FORWARD WITH THE PROCESS

Four-star post player Tre Mitchell had a really good morning for Expressions Elite in a big win over Team Final to get the day started at the Super Showcase. Mitchell's interior play on both ends was impressive, but what really stood out was the Pittsburgh native connecting on four of his five three-point attempts. Mitchell is a highly coveted prospect not just for his basketball ability but also for his academic prowess. On Friday morning, Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel and NC State head coach Kevin Keatts were courtside, as were assistants from Notre Dame, Louisville, Wake Forest, Georgia, Providence, Rutgers, Illinois and Georgetown. The class of 2019 prospect is getting close to moving toward the next step in his recruitment. “Everything is still pretty wide open,” Mitchell said. “I’ll probably sit down with my parents some time after this weekend and start figuring things out. I’m talking to a lot of schools right now.” Mitchell shared his thoughts on some of the schools we saw watching him, and mentioned a recent stop at UConn. Notre Dame: “They have a fantastic program. Coach (Mike) Brey knows what he’s doing. He knows how to use his players. It’s just a great program all the way around.” UConn: “They are definitely trying to turn that program around. They are going after some of the best players around trying to get it going. The new coaching staff has really good guys and they know what they are talking about.” Pittsburgh: “Coach Capel is really good, too. He’s trying to turn them around because they have fallen off a good bit. It’s not necessarily a huge deal for me to go back home to Pitt. I’m just looking for the right fit.” Louisville: “Coach (Chris) Mack is a great coach. He’s very intelligent and knowledgeable about the game. He really knows what he’s doing.”

LATEST ON CHRISTIAN BROWN

Four-star small forward Christian Brown isn’t playing this week for Upward Stars, but he still made the trip to Orlando to support his team while he gets much-needed rest. Despite not playing, he still had coaches from Clemson and Georgia courtside to get face time with him. Along with those two schools, Brown mentioned Arizona State, Florida, LSU, Texas Tech and UNLV as some of the schools he’s still considering as he gets closer to trimming down his list. Brown shared his thoughts on some of those schools. Clemson: “They’ve been on me for a while. That was my first offer. They’ve been recruiting me since like the eighth grade. They had a great year this year.” Georgia: “Tom Crean, he was my coach at Adidas Nations last year. I already know his coaching style and I like it. He’s a great coach and knows what he’s talking about.” LSU: “It’s a good program. I like the way they play. Whatever you’re good at, that’s what they want you to do.” UNLV: “My visit there went well. They showed me all around the campus. I got to know all the players. The coaches told me their plan if I go there and what I would do.

