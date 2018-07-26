LAS VEGAS – The first day of the final live period rolled into the city of Las Vegas on Wednesday. The MADE Summer Showcase was the place to be as Jaden McDaniels displayed his entire arsenal, Al-Amir Dawes bolstered his national standing and the Bronny James show is just beginning.

MCDANIELS SHOOTS FOR NUMBER ONE

We are still several months away from putting to bed the 2019 Rivals150 but with the rise that Jaden McDaniels has made and his fit in today’s positionless game of basketball cannot be understated which makes his argument as to who the best prospect in the 2019 class is to become louder by the day. A 6-foot-9 forward that can handle, shoot, pass, rebound and defend, the sky is the limit for McDaniels. The talent has never been a question with the five-star prospect but it has been more about his outgoing demeanor on the floor, a sign that others have taken for as a streaky motor, and his strength, or lack thereof. While it will be years before he ever fills out fully, it was the hardest that I had ever seen McDaniels play on Wednesday. He defended different positions, finished through contact, ripped down rebounds in traffic and converted on a number of feathery jumpers to the perimeter. On hand for McDaniels were head coaches from Arizona, San Diego State, Washington and Memphis, to go along with assistants from UCLA, Oregon and Kentucky. Memphis is a new one now in pursuit as Penny Hardaway has not shied away from pursuing the nation’s best; an offer has yet to be handed out but toss the Tigers now into the mix for the five-star. Things are still building as McDaniels is one of the most wanted recruits in America, a prospect that could go down as the best in 2019.

DAWES BECOMES A WANTED MAN

In a rather depleted year for point guard prospects, Al-Amir Dawes has rightfully seen his stock improve in recent weeks and on Wednesday evening, he stole the show. A tough-minded guard that brings some Jersey toughness to the court, Dawes’ IQ for the game and his floor setting skills sets him apart from his competition, of which is a good reason behind why a slew of high-major programs have begun to place a greater priority on him. At best on the attack, Dawes ramped up the intensity of his team’s contest with the imaginary bow-and-arrow that he slung towards his opponent’s bench following the step back 3 that he hit. He has never been and will never be one to shy away from the spotlight but it is also nice to see Dawes become more efficient with the ball, whether it is creating for himself or his teammates. On Wednesday, head coaches from La Salle and Rutgers were on hand, as were assistants from Xavier, UConn and Clemson. Clemson and UConn seem to have gained greater traction compared to others as a handful of visits will be scheduled once he returns home from the CP3 Camp at the end of next week

MOUNTAIN STARS HAVE STAYING POWER

The talk of the spring was that of Mady Sissoko’s potential in the frontcourt. The rising junior made his way into the Rivals150 earlier this month thanks to his fear tactics, imposing figure, rebounding and finishing skills. While there is great value in Sissoko, his teammates with the Utah Mountain Stars deserve some praise, too. Josh Jackson, one of the best shooters that I have seen this summer, impressed with his ability to get into open pockets in the half-court offense, attack the closeout, and most of all, make shots, of which he nailed five 3-point jumpers. A product of the famed Lone Peak High program, Jackson has yet to pick up a single scholarship offer but that is due to change. The need for shot makers is not going away which should make the rising junior a priority in the coming years. Alongside Jackson on the wings if Leonardo Colimerio. The 6-foot-6 wing by way of Brazil has grown over an inch since we last saw him at the Basketball Without Borders event held during NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. A super versatile wing that can guard up to four positions, Colimerio has yet to pick up a scholarship offer, too. That will change, just as well, thanks to his two-way abilities and potential as a lock down defender. He told Rivals.com that Oregon State, Utah Valley, Seattle and BYU are among the schools showing interest. The group was watched by head coaches from Utah State, Utah, Oregon State, BYU and St. Mary’s on Wednesday night.

BRONNY JAMES SET TO OVERTAKE DAD