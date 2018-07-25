Evan Mobley Nick Lucero

LAS VEGAS -- The third and final live period of July has kicked off and National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi is live from Las Vegas. The place to be on Wednesday night is the Fab 48 where a ridiculous amount of talent -- 15 five-stars are scheduled to play including Evan Mobley above -- is going to be hitting the floor and the night will be capped by a matchup of the two best Grassroots teams in the land, Team Takeover from Nike's EYBL and the Compton Magic from the Adidas Gauntlet. MORE: Wednesday's leftovers | Twitter Tuesday | Trendon Watford nearing next stage



COMPTON MAGIC AND TEAM TAKEOVER SET TO TIPOFF

CAREY SHOULD FINALIZE LAST TWO VISITS SOON

Three of Vernon Carey Jr's official visits are spoken for.

2019's No. 1 ranked player already visited Michigan State officially back in February. Recently locked in visits for Kentucky (Big Blue Madness) and Duke (Countdown to Craziness). All that's left now is to finalize visit dates with North Carolina and hometown Miami. Carey told me that he will look to set them after he gets back from Las Vegas but that it was looking like it may be November for his UNC and Miami visits. On Wednesday night I spotted head coaches from Duke, North Carolina and Miami on hand and saw assistants from Kentucky and Michigan State.



EACH 1 TEACH 1 ADDS FIREPOWER

Each 1 Teach 1 already has plenty of firepower in top 30 point guard Tre Mann and super athletic combo forward C.J. Walker, they added some serious help for the Fab 48. 2019's top ranked player Vernon Carey Jr. and 2020's No. 2 ranked player Scottie Barnes are running with them this week and it should be plenty entertaining. Currently, they are matched up with Team Rio who features five-star guards Scottie Lewis and Bryan Antoine along with steady point guard Jalen Gaffney. In general it's a wild scene in here. Coaches are wall to wall, there's nowhere for anybody to sit and it's tough to accurately paint a picture of the buzz in the building. If there's a school that you root for, go ahead and assume that they are represented at Bishop Gorman High right now.



FUTURE IS NOW AT MATER DEI

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei is never hurting for high level talent, but they usually have experience and talent. This year, they are going to rely heavily on a trio of sophomores to be but Devin Askew, Wilhelm Breidenbach and Harrison Hornery look like they are going to be up to the task. I love everything about Askew at this point. He's already got good size, he plays the game fast and he will make you pay with the jump shot. St. John's was first in with an offer and it's hard to imagine that he won't develop into a Pac 12 priority before it's all said and done. He's got the goods. Breidenbach is a big post player who has skill and a nice feel for the game and has already pocketed an offer from USC. Hornery is a thin face up forward who looks like he will be a floor stretching shooter.



DAHMIR BISHOP THE HEADLINER, CHRISTIAN RAY THE HEART AND SOUL OF K LOW ELITE

A four-star prospect who can get hot and light up a scoreboard, Dahmir Bishop is the best college prospect on a tough Philadelphia based Kyle Lowry Elite squad. However, forward Christian Ray has to be the heart and soul of the team. I love watching Ray play. He's tough, he's selfless and he continually makes winning plays on both ends of the court. I just got done watching him fight five-star Isaiah Todd on both ends of the floor and while Todd is the highly regarded guy, Ray just went at him like any other dude. Every program needs a player of his type. Ray told me that Lehigh, Brown and Stony Brook were among the programs that are in pretty good shape for an official visit. Drexel, Bowling Green, St. Francis, Central Connecticut State, Columbia, Binghamton and others have offered but I can't help but think that local programs like LaSalle and St. Joseph's could be missing the boat on Ray. Sure seems like a guy that I would want around my program on a daily basis if what I've seen from him during the spring and summer is any indication of what he's capable of.



DAISHEN NIX PROVING HE BELONGS

Earlier today, point guard Daishen Nix was elevated into the 2020 Rivals125 as a four-star prospect to fill the hole left by Nico Mannion's move to 2019. Judging by his play against a stacked PSA Cardinals team, he proved the move to be justified. Nix didn't have a crazy game shooting or scoring the ball, but with tons of coaches watching he showed legitimate point guard skills and a a high level feel for passing the ball and controlling tempo. A native of Anchorage, Alaska who moved to Vegas in 2015, Nix told me that he has offers from Kansas (asst. watching), Minnesota, Washington (Mike Hopkins plus two assistants watched), UNLV (Marvin Menzies watched), UT San Antonio (asst. watched) and UT-Arlington. I have to figure he becomes a major West Coast target in the very near future and would expect more Pac 12 offers to be coming.



COLE ANTHONY AND SEVERAL OTHERS START OUT THE NIGHT