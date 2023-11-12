Michigan got a much-needed recruiting win on Sunday, when it landed pledge of four-star forward Khani Rooths of Florida’s IMG Academy. The four-star forward chose the Wolverines over finalists Florida State and Georgia and immediately became the headliner of head coach Juwan Howard’s three-man recruiting class.

Below, Rivals explores what Michigan is getting in the 6-foot-8 Rooths as well as what his decision means for the program.





WHAT MICHIGAN IS GETTING

A big-bodied wing with the size and speed to get to the rim almost on command, the 6-foot-8 Rooths fits the mold of what Michigan likes in a wing. He’s become a much better ball-handler over the past year and has refined his finishing ability. If he becomes a better long-range shooter and more engaged defender, he could develop into a serious NBA prospect as he possesses body, athleticism and lateral quickness to grab the attention of pro scouts. For now, he’s an adequate catch-and-shoot option but his release and form suggest he could become more than that down the road. When Rooths is at his best, he impacts games in just about every imaginable way, including on the glass. His battle in the year ahead will be with consistency of production. His upside is off the charts, obviously, as there’s a reason he carries a lofty ranking.