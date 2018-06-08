Xavier added further to its 2018 class on Friday thanks to the commitment of Westlake High guard Keonte Kennedy. A one-time pledge to Xavier prior to the coaching change in Cincinnati, Kennedy backed off his original commitment in April before re-selecting the Musketeers over the SMU, Texas Tech, Baylor and Oklahoma.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard and strong three-star prospect in the 2018 class, Kennedy's primary value is in his shooting. During his final year on the Nike EYBL circuit last summer, he knocked in close to 40 percent of his 3-point attempts while averaging nearly 11 points and four rebounds per contest.